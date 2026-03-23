Poor Christopher Columbus. All alone in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, your statue plopped in the middle of an empty plaza, hemmed in by fencing.

Presumably, conservatives are very hyped to see a statue of one of the OG colonizers, figuring it puts all those woke scolds in their places. But honestly? Christopher just looks kinda lonely out there.

A new statue of Christopher Columbus stands in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on March 23.

So, Columbus now stands as a mute sentry guarding an office building, helping to soothe the rage-fueled conservatives who have frothed at the mouth any time someone suggests that perhaps we don’t need to lionize those who violently subjugated non-white people.

The Columbus statue has garnered extra attention because protesters threw it in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2020. This led to a ridiculous effort to dredge the pieces up from the water and then create a replica so that the Washington, D.C. area would never again suffer a catastrophic shortage of Columbus statuary.

As is the way of so many things these days, the entire affair is so slapdash that it isn’t even clear who owns the thing. A plaque on the statue itself says it was gifted to the White House, but one of the lobbyists behind the effort says it is on loan. Is that two ways of saying the same thing? Who can tell?

Much like the statues of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson that now stand in the horrible, paved-over White House Rose Garden, the Columbus statue was also installed in the dead of night. Nothing says “super proud and confident” like erecting statues under the cover of darkness—in the middle of a war, no less.

Will Columbus eventually get moved to the National Garden of American Heroes that Trump is planning in West Potomac Park? The serial golfer is very excited about his garden because it will touch the East Potomac golf course.

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Ah, yes, the golf course. Late last year, Trump told the National Links Trust they were in default in their management of three public golf courses in D.C.m without explaining exactly what that default was. Then, when the NLT couldn’t fix the imaginary default, he terminated the leases so he could take over the golf courses.

There’s no doubt this was in part so that Trump can play golf course developer, but it’s also so he can seize the land for his statue garden. When The New York Times asked if the leases were terminated because he wanted to build the statue garden, Trump answered, “Yeah, more or less.”

In another treat for D.C. residents, Trump is also planning on putting the statue of Caesar Rodney, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and an enslaver, back up after it was taken down during the 2020 racial justice protests.

So will that statue go keep Christopher Columbus company? Nope. It’s going up in Freedom Plaza. Formerly Western Plaza, it was renamed in 1988 to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Really making the subtext text here, huh.

A new statue of Christopher Columbus stands in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 23.

But maybe someday both of these will dwell in the Garden of Heroes, which will somehow hold 250 statues of a wildly random selection of ostensible heroes, 78% of which are men.

Sure, Lauren Bacall is terrific, but an American hero? Does Trump even know that some folks on the list, like John von Neumann, are not American? Do we really think Trump put Dorothy Day on the list?

The National Endowment for the Humanities has already been given $34 million to spend on this. In comparison, the DOGEbros cancelled 1,400 NEH grants, totaling about $100 million, but those were DEI, while this is Real America.

That money, though a staggering amount, likely isn’t nearly enough. As a comparison, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial took decades to plan and to raise the $120 million in funds, mostly from private donors. And that one consists of only one statue.

Such a thing also requires congressional approval but you can count on Trump saying that somehow he needs no such thing.

The Garden of Heroes joins the big dumb ballroom, a proposed remodel of the Kennedy Center to make it look more Trump-y, and of course, the Arc de Trump.

Trump is going to continue to erase America’s real history and replace it with the tackiest, most racist things imaginable. The uglification of the nation’s capital continues.