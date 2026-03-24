On March 24, 1989, the oil tanker Exxon Valdez crashed on a reef in Prince William Sound in southern Alaska. It was one of the worst ecological disasters in modern history—spilling 11 million gallons of oil, affecting more than 1,300 miles of shoreline, impacting fish and wildlife, their habitats, and local industries and communities.

In the days and weeks after the crash, the media—and the oil industry—seized on scapegoating Captain Joseph Hazelwood after reports about his alcohol drinking habits. Alcohol use was ultimately ruled out, but what got lost was the story of a poorly regulated fossil fuel industry that cut corners and failed to live up to promises of best safety practices.

After years of legal wrangling and appeals, the resulting settlements were a pittance compared to the costs incurred by millions of people, animals, and ecosystems.