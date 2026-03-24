President Donald Trump can’t stop flip-flopping on his endorsements in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race.

Let’s take a look …

Trump, Oct. 25, 2025

“Congressman Jeff Hurd is an incredible Representative for the Great People of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District!” he wrote on Truth Social. “Jeff Hurd has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump, Feb. 21

GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd of Colorado

“Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd District, and fully Endorsing Highly Respected Patriot, Hope Scheppelman, to take his place in Congress,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Congressman Hurd is one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down.”

Trump, March 20

“I am proud to announce that [Hope Scheppelman and her husband Steven] will be leaving the Campaign trail in order to join my Administration, in a capacity to be determined,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Together with them, we decided that Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, should in no way, shape, or form, be impeded from winning the District in that the Democrat alternative is a DISASTER for our Country. Therefore, I will be fully supporting Jeff’s Re-Election to the House of Representatives, giving him my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump won this rural Colorado district 54-44, so it shouldn’t be competitive. Yet Republicans nearly lost it in both 2022—when Rep. Lauren Boebert survived by just 546 votes—and again in 2024, when they won it by 6 points. In this environment, House Republicans aren’t interested in indulging Trump’s loyalty tests. They need the seat.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Scheppelman, meanwhile, gets tossed aside with a vague promise of “a role to be determined.”

When Trump pushed out former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, he at least invented that hilariously stupid “Shield of the Americas” landing spot. He couldn’t even be bothered to do that here, even stressing how he made the decision with her husband, because the little lady obviously couldn’t manage that on her own.

What’s amazing here is that Speaker Mike Johnson and other House leadership made clear that they aren’t risking a winnable seat to satisfy Trump’s grievances. And Trump—despite calling Hurd a RINO who let him and the country down—folded.

For someone who demands absolute control of his party, his grip is definitely slipping.