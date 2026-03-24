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Ahead of this year’s elections, Democrats seem to be taking a different approach in reaching burnt-out audiences through their algorithms.

“HOLES FILLED,” reads the bright text on a Sunday Instagram post from the Democratic Party. Above that very horny text is the face and disheveled hair of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. As smaller text on the image clarifies, the “holes” in question are potholes: 66,000 potholes have reportedly been filled in the Big Apple since Mamdani took office.

A month before as a historic blizzard pounded—yes, pounded—the city, the Democratic Party’s social media team used the opportunity to deploy an image of a smirking Mamdani and the text “16 INCHES.”

Of course, in small text, they clarified that they were referring to 16 inches of snowfall in the city, and not … anything else.

“The way I RAN to the comments,” one person wrote.

“Give the homosexual who created this post a raise,” Sam Sanders, the former NPR host and current podcaster, joked in a comment.

“This is how you promote your candidate,” a third person added.

Yes, this is how you—or the Democrats, at least—appear to be promoting a shiny new candidate.

The following day, the party promoted Mamdani’s ability to clear the snowy streets for New Yorkers by posting, “PLOWED.”

Then again, if you squint you could see that the entire sentence reads, “Every street across all five boroughs plowed in New York City as of Feb. 24.”

On one hand, this news might have been drowned out in a sea of internet chatter if it had been delivered differently. And horny innuendos, it seems, was the chosen approach. It’s unclear whether Mamdani gave the green light for these posts.

Daily Kos contacted Mamdani’s press office and the Democratic National Committee for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.

This unfiltered and maybe slightly unhinged approach to online campaigning is becoming a new norm on the left.

Juliana Stratton, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Illinois, took a more aggressive stance with her “Fuck Trump, vote Juliana” video, while outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom has … Well, his social media team has been wildin’ out for a while now.

We’ve seen Newsom’s team troll President Trump using Taylor Swift references and mimicking Trump’s all-caps posting style in what turned out to be a successful social media campaign.

This approach seemingly strives for relatability. Following Trump’s second presidential win, countless articles referred to the GOP’s success in cornering the online discourse and connecting with voters through content creators online.

However, the White House is now leaning even further toward extremism and racism with their posts. The social media team has caught deserved criticism for the use of sombreros on lawmakers and for depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, as monkeys.

Thankfully, so far, the White House doesn’t appear to have made any sexual innuendos using Trump’s face.