The Trump administration is moving the goalposts for what they'd consider a victory in the Iran war, the clearest sign yet that President Donald Trump and his team knows they need to make it look like starting the conflict wasn’t a massive blunder.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that no longer do U.S. security officials believe that Trump’s war will ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. Neither do security officials believe the war will rid the adversarial country of its oppressive theocratic regime, which has subjugated women and violently cracked down on dissent.

Instead, The Washington Post reported that the administration's new objective for the war is to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz oil passageway, the closure of which has led to global oil shortages and has caused gas prices to rise by an average of more than $1 per gallon in the U.S. over the past month.

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That means the United States will have spent tens of billions of taxpayer dollars, spiked inflation due to rising fuel prices, and led to the deaths of at least 13 American troops, all for a reversion to the status quo.

"The incompetence is just insane," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote in a post on X regarding the new U.S. objective in Iran.

With the war clearly turning into a strategic blunder, Trump is flailing.

He is clearly lying to manipulate financial and oil commodity markets in an attempt to avoid full-on economic collapse—something experts say Trump can do for only so long before actual oil shortages lead to economic calamity.

He's also looking for scapegoats, blaming administration officials like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom Trump said convinced him to start the war.

And it's all because Trump knows that the disaster of his own making is hurting his poll numbers and tanking his party's chances in the November midterms.

Trump's approval rating is at the lowest point of his second term, according to The New York Times' polling average, now standing at an abysmal—yet somehow too high—40%. His approval rating is 15 percentage points underwater, even worse than at the same point in his first term.

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Polls also show that the decline in his job approval is largely due to the war and its negative economic impacts.

For example, a new Strength In Numbers/Verasight survey released Tuesday found that 58% of Americans think the war is a bad use of taxpayer dollars, with another 51% saying that the war is making the U.S. less safe.

Even worse for Trump is that the poll found 13% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 now regret that choice—a number that seems low but is actually a doomsday scenario if all of those voters either stay home or vote for Democrats in this year’s midterm elections.

Ultimately, the war in Iran is a mess of Trump’s own making, and he’s desperate to avoid blame and punishment.