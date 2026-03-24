Conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen said he spoke with President Donald Trump, who assured him he’s conducting negotiations with Iran—a claim the nation has denied—while also insisting the war he launched has produced a “regime change.”

Kernen then asked Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida about whom Trump is supposedly negotiating with, and what, if anything, “regime change” is supposed to mean.

“We don't have somebody yet,” Scott said, dismissing Trump’s claims. “I mean, you can hope for a regime change, but in the meantime, let's destroy their ability to kill more Americans and then hope for the best, and we'll see what happens.”

What could inspire more confidence than a cross-your-fingers, close-your-eyes, and pray-for-a-solution approach to foreign policy?