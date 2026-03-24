Gas prices are spiking across the country, with Americans paying upwards of $1 more per gallon on average than they were a month ago, before President Donald Trump launched his ill-planned war on Iran.

And Democrats are going to make sure that voters know it's Trump and the GOP who are to blame for the pain at the pump when they head to the polls this November.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced on Tuesday that it launched a new digital ad campaign in each of the 44 House districts that the committee’s targeting for a Democratic pick-up in the midterms.

The ads—which will run on Instagram and Facebook—show prices climbing at a gas pump before flashing to an image of a sticker that says, "D.C. Republicans did that!"

The sticker harkens back to the stickers that Republicans put on gas pumps in 2022 blaming then-President Joe Biden for hefty gas prices.

“Another day, another broken promise from Trump and House Republicans. Now, when voters fill up at the pump, they’ll have yet another reminder that D.C. Republicans are squarely to blame for the price of gas, and everything else, being too damn high," DCCC Communications Director Courtney Rice said in a news release.

Related | Is Trump's team abandoning its original goals in Iran?

Indeed, high gas prices are a massive liability for Republicans heading into the midterms.

A new Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 89% of Americans blame Trump’s Iran war for the increasing gas prices. And another 59% said that the United States will "suffer" from the war.

Given that affordability is the top issue for voters in the midterm elections, those are numbers that are likely giving GOP lawmakers and strategists major concern.

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Worse yet for Republicans is that experts say that even if the war ends today—which there is no indication of happening—it would take months for prices to revert to where they were before Trump started his idiotic war.

That's because it will take time for the bottleneck of ships in the Strait of Hormuz to reach their destinations and for refineries to get production back up to pre-war levels. What's more, Iranian strikes have knocked out major oil and gas infrastructure, which will take time to be rebuilt.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

And rising gas prices have downstream effects.

High fuel costs cut into U.S. families' budgets, causing them to pull back on other spending, hurting the overall economy. They also make it more expensive for goods to be transported around the country and for farmers to plant and harvest crops, which impacts the prices that consumers pay.

November's midterms are already slated to be bad for Trump and the GOP.

High gas prices will only make it worse.