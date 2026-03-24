During Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas delivered a perfectly oblivious self-own, after the Republican-led committee framed former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 election as a “deep state” conspiracy.

“I'll tell you one of the big differences of Watergate versus Arctic Frost,” Cruz said. “When Richard Nixon and his corrupt attorney general and his corrupt administration abused their law enforcement powers to go after their political opponents, Republican senators stood up to the president of their own party and defended the rule of law.”

“We were tested then, and there was accountability,” Cruz concluded. “We are being tested again now.”

In 2021, seven GOP senators voted to convict Trump after his impeachment. Cruz was not one of them.

As the leader of the most corrupt administration in modern history, Trump is making the case to be impeached again. Cruz has already had the chance to take the test—and he failed miserably.