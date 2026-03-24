The 2000s pop girl group The Pussycat Dolls is making their 20-year reunion tour with half of its original members—partly because one of them says she got cut due to her MAGA views.

“I align with [Health and Human Services Secretary] Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA,” Jessica Sutta said on “The Maverick Approach” podcast. “Do I love what Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war.”

Then again, she added, “We didn’t have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him,” adding, “I think they wanted to control the population with the psyops, with the jab.”

Sutta has claimed she has an autoimmune disorder allegedly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. But she might be missing some key details on Kennedy’s latest work for helping the “vaccine injury” cause.

Last year, the nation’s health secretary fired the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the nation’s health apparatus on vaccine use. He also moved to overhaul a program that aims to provide restitution to the exceedingly rare number of people who are indeed injured by vaccines, as can be the case with any medicine.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shown in 2025.

Those are moves Sutta probably liked. However, now even some of Kennedy’s closest allies are saying that he isn’t doing enough to help those who claim vaccines harmed them.

Aaron Siri, an anti-vaccine lawyer who has previously worked with Kennedy, sent the HHS secretary a petition this past Friday, urging him to add to the list of associated ailments included in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

“On behalf of [anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network], HHS is now on formal notice it must bring the table into compliance with federal law by adding these 300+ injuries to the table,” Siri tweeted Sunday. “I have no doubt RFK Jr. wants to update the table and the only reason he wouldn’t … is because the White House won’t let him.”

The thing is, Kennedy now has a track record of making grand promises only to fall short.

But pop stars like Sutta seem to be suffering some backlash in their careers after doubling down on supporting MAGA figures. Similarly to the former Pussycat Doll allegedly not receiving an invite to the reunion tour, rapper Nicki Minaj saw a mass exodus of fans when she publicly aligned with President Donald Trump’s causes.

As for the remaining Pussycat Dolls readying their 20-year reunion tour, they said on “Today” that some women didn’t make the cut simply because the rest of them just want to “protect [their] peace.”

Relatable, girl.