Wisconsin is a perennial purple state, with the last three presidential cycles seeing the victor come out on top by just 1 point.

But this year it feels like tectonic plates are shifting below the Badger State, with multiple signs of an incoming blue wave that could devastate the GOP, possibly delivering Democrats unified control of the state government and ousting two of the six House Republicans.

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Most imminently, Democrats look poised to grow their majority on the state Supreme Court in an upcoming April 7 election, with liberal Chris Taylor currently leading conservative Maria Lazar by 8 points among likely voters, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday.

But that number doesn't even tell the full story, as Democrats have a massive enthusiasm gap that—in a low-turnout race—could push that margin even higher.

"Democrats express greater enthusiasm for voting, with 51% saying they are very enthusiastic about voting in the April election, compared to 32% of Republicans and 19% of independents," Marquette University Law Poll wrote on X.

If Democrats win this race, they would control five of the seven seats on the high court—cementing a liberal majority for years to come. And that’s critical, as the current liberal majority axed the obscene GOP gerrymandered maps and overturned a draconian anti-abortion law from 1849.

But other results from the Marquette poll look even worse for Wisconsin Republicans.

Related | How the flood of retiring Republicans signals a growing blue wave

President Donald Trump's approval rating in the state is at a dismal 42%, according to Marquette. And a second poll released Tuesday conducted for a right-wing group found Trump at an even worse 38% approval.

Both of those results are far lower than Trump’s 47% approval ahead of the 2018 midterms, in which Democrats rode a nationwide blue wave, which included ousting Wisconsin’s former GOP Gov. Scott Walker.

"These poll numbers (42% approve, 56% disapprove = minus 14 net approval) are the worst numbers Trump has ever gotten in a Wisconsin poll by Marquette during his two terms (28 polls)," Craig Gilbert, a fellow at Marquette University Law School, wrote on X. "The erosion has been slow and steady, not precipitous, in second term."

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The Wisconsin Republican Party also appears to be collapsing, taking in just $167,000 in fundraising throughout February. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Democratic Party raised nine times that amount, taking in $1.5 million.

Democrats are looking to defend the governor's seat, flip both chambers of the state Legislature, and pick off two of the state's six Republican U.S. representatives—Derrick Van Orden and Bryan Steil.

GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin

And there are increasing signs that Democrats might be successful in all three of those tasks.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved both Van Orden and Steil’s race into competitive territory, rating Van Orden’s reelection bid a “toss up” and Steil’s a “likely Republican” contest.

What's more, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos—both Republicans—are retiring this year, a sign that they know their party is at risk of losing both legislative majorities this fall.

Something is happening in Wisconsin—and Republicans should be scared.