Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana appeared on Fox News to do damage control over the disastrous Republican government shutdown, which has led to hours-long security lines at airports nationwide. His pitch: Take credit for a “solution” Democrats proposed weeks ago.

Kennedy outlined what he called a “two-step process.”

“Step one, we would open up everything at DHS except ICE, including TSA, which the Democrats have already agreed to,” he said. Step two is using reconciliation to pass funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement—a process that circumvents the filibuster and Democratic votes.

Kennedy admitted that President Donald Trump rejected his “two-step process” all the way back yesterday. But today’s a new day—and after speaking with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, he believes that Trump “may be on board.”

Apparently, ICE goons walking around airports aimlessly, while security lines and delays grow, isn’t the winning strategy Trump thought it would be.