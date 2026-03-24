A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

37 years ago, the Exxon Valdez oil spill poisoned Alaska

#NeverForget

Why is the DNC Instagram so ... horny?

Now this is how you promote a candidate.

Is Trump's team abandoning its original goals in Iran?

“The incompetence is just insane.”

Have you seen 'The Matrix'?

The future is right around the corner.

Oh boy! Melania has another pretend job!

She makes (not) working (at all) look so effortless.

Trump keeps flip-flopping on endorsing this candidate

It wouldn’t be the first time.

Trump spiked gas prices. The GOP will pay.

High prices at the pump are a major liability for Republicans

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