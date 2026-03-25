After an embarrassing confirmation hearing, GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma was appointed Homeland Security Secretary Monday night, replacing the catastrophically corrupt Kristi Noem.

Like his boss, Mullin first gained political attention as a promoter of the racist birther conspiracy theory, and he hasn’t built a better reputation since.

You might remember the time when Mullin got into it with Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien during a Senate committee hearing.

x Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) challenges Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien to a physical fight, standing up midway through a Senate HELP Committee hearing.



Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) repeatedly attempts to break them up: “You’re a United States senator.” pic.twitter.com/E4U624cDsS — The Recount (@therecount) November 14, 2023

Mullin’s bullying tendencies aren’t new. He’s even boasted about threatening his teenage daughter’s boyfriend.

“If I ever see you kiss her in front of me, I’m dragging your face across the asphalt,” he said in 2003, after describing his fearlessness in physically punishing his children.

He also bragged about his willingness to literally bite people.

During his confirmation, Mullin faced some tough questions about his past bizarre statements, like when he implied that he knows what war smells like despite never having served in the military.

He also got particularly evasive when talking about a supposedly “classified” fact-finding trip to Jordan.

Mullin is just the latest example of a wildly unqualified MAGA minion who has failed his way into a position of unbelievable authority.