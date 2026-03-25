Laughs were flowing in a Charleston, South Carolina, banquet hall last week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and oddly enough, they were caused by the jokes of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Which, sure, is as weird as it sounds, as the man is known for his wooden delivery. But the jokes that Bessent decided to crack are even weirder.

Sen. Lindsey Graham

“The reason Lindsey Graham isn’t married is he has no first cousins in the upstate,” he said, according to a local outlet.

It’s unclear if he was referring to some unknown inside joke about Graham’s dating preferences, who has never been married, or if he was just trying to make the overused reference that southerners like to date within their own bloodline.

Bessent also took a swipe at Rep. Nancy Mace in her own state territory, and the joke got some side-eye outside of the banquet hall.

“In California, Silicon Valley is where they make the computers. In South Carolina, Silicon Valley is the space between Nancy Mace’s chest,” he reportedly cracked.

It’s unclear if Bessent’s joke widely slid under the radar because of Mace’s lack of reaction to it, or if it’s because the humor came from the only openly gay Cabinet member in the Trump administration.

Given Mace’s longtime advocacy for sexual assault survivors, and sharing that she is a victim of rape herself, it’s possible this joke wasn’t well received.

Rep. Nancy Mace

Daily Kos contacted Mace’s office for comment on the quip and received no response.

But Bessent’s jokes took an odd imperialistic turn as well, when the official joked that Ireland was “next” on the list of countries President Donald Trump would try to take over.

Of course, he was referring to the president’s ventures into Cuba and Venezuela since the start of 2026 in which the administration has taken control of Venezuela and is reportedly eyeing a seizure of the island country as well. And while that might not be a laughing matter for anyone living there, it seemed to be comedic gold that evening.

Then again, this is an administration well versed in out-of-touch jokes or inappropriate cracks at women and anyone else deemed in their way.