Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox Business Wednesday to blame former President Joe Biden for rising fertilizer costs, while accusing Democrats of creating programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy votes.

“I would speculate they're working to put people into government programs where they can buy their vote for the election,” Rollins said. “I do believe it is as crass and black and white as that.”

The irony—or the cruelty—of it all is that the need for food assistance programs has increased under President Donald Trump, driven by rising costs caused by his illegal tariffs. And on top of that, Trump’s war in Iran is pushing up costs across the supply chain.

Rollins' cruel vendetta against hungry children is not new. Under Trump, she has boasted about kicking off millions of Americans from food assistance programs in order to fund billionaire tax breaks.

Along with Trump’s deportation agenda, U.S. farmers have taken a major hit under the Trump administration, with farm bankruptcies up 46% in 2025 from the previous year.

I think we’ve seen this film before …