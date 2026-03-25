Nick Adams is the quintessential Trump-era success story.

From being a poster so weird that it seemed like it might be an elaborate bit to failing to land a plum ambassador job, Adams has somehow still continued to fail upward. So, while the people of Malaysia will not be graced with his ambassadorial presence, the rest of the world will now be subject to Adams in his new made-up job: as “Special presidential envoy for American tourism, exceptionalism and values.”

Oh, come on. That’s just a word salad invented to provide a fallback job for Adams after the administration let his Senate nomination lapse. Lucky for Adams, his new gig doesn’t require Senate confirmation, in no small part because it’s a completely invented job. Of course, it’s unclear if it’s a paid position, but it’s obviously worth it for the glory.

Meanwhile, the splash page with Adams’ biography on the State Department site is truly an amazing work of fantasy.

Adams is described as: "an accomplished author, freelance political analyst and independent political commentator working in the USA.” He’s also a “political and policy author, thought leader, and educator.” And don’t forget that Adams is also “a television and radio news commentator on both American and international media for more than a decade, discussing issues including global conflict resolution and international relations.”

Of course, in reality, Adams is an Australian with degrees in media and Germanic studies who made his bones posting garbage about things like his ideal woman—must love Hooters!—and a distressingly cringe level of support for Trump. Honestly, imagine posting an AI slop picture calling Trump “the spiritual father of our country” and “we would be lost without his strong moral and biblical leadership!”

x Donald Trump is the spiritual father of our country. We would be lost without his strong moral and biblical leadership! pic.twitter.com/aPvev1CKml — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 16, 2026

Adams’ new job is vague, but seems to boil down to yelling at the rest of the world about how great America is, which, honestly, is not gonna be easy these days. Adams, however, seems quite confident: “As the special presidential envoy for tourism, exceptionalism and American values, it is my job to never let a day go by without reminding the world that the United States is worth more than even the sum of our achievements.” According to the White House, Adams was tapped because he is “an America First patriot who will represent our country well.”

Can’t wait to see how Adams plans to spin Trump’s disastrous war in Iran, his arbitrary tariffs, and his threats to take over Greenland, just to name a few. Sure, that’s Trump’s vision of exceptionalism, but these things aren’t terribly appealing to the rest of the world.

Just a few of Trump’s many unqualified picks such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Also, Adams is supposed to promote … tourism? Trump’s violent deportation efforts have already deterred people from traveling here. He’s actively trying to prevent visitors from 38 countries by imposing a sky-high bond. He has entirely banned visitors from an additional 12 countries. Tourist hotspots like Las Vegas are seeing a drastic decrease in visitors. And who wants to visit when you run the risk of being imprisoned in an ICE facility even with a valid visa?

Looks like Adams will have his work cut out for him. Well, he would if this were an actual job rather than a reward for stanning for Trump.

Yet again, we’re required to pretend that these bottom-feeder right-wing influencers are actually merit-based picks.

From Erika Kirk joining the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors to Dan Bongino’s short-lived tenure at the FBI to Kash Patel’s unfortunately still-ongoing tenure at the FBI to Paul Ingrassia at the General Services Administration to Pete Hegseth at the Department of Defense, these are a motley, ragged, unqualified crew. But they love Trump and will loudly support anything he does, and that’s all that matters.

So welcome aboard, Nick. You’re in terrible company.