President Donald Trump's job approval rating is now at the lowest level of his second term, but beyond that topline is an even grimmer reality for Trump and the Republican Party: Men, the lifeblood of the GOP coalition, are souring on the president.

As Americans express frustration with the struggling economy and his military quagmire in Iran, Trump’s approval rating is now 16 percentage points underwater, according to The New York Times’ polling average.

And multiple new polls show Trump now underwater with men, a group that backed him by a 12-point margin in 2024, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Trump’s high support among men helped him overcome the gender gap, in which women voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris by a smaller 7-point spread.

If men shift away from Trump—even modestly—it could be devastating for his party in the November midterm elections.

"Donald Trump and Republicans won in 2024 because of support from male voters,” Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, said Tuesday in a segment on the cable network. “The only way they can win, given the gender gap in this country, is support from male voters, and male voters are abandoning Donald Trump.”

x Trump won in 2024 because of men. They are abandoning him right now.



He won men by 13 pt in 2024, but his net approval is now -7 pt with them.



Men under 45: Trump won by 5 pt in 2024. Now he's 19 pt underwater with them.



On cost living, he's now 30 pt underwater with men! pic.twitter.com/UxvvS16VLf — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 24, 2026

Indeed, the latest Economist/YouGov survey found 45% of men approve of the job Trump's doing, compared with the 50% who disapprove. That's a 20-point slide in net approval with men from the Economist/YouGov poll conducted at the same point last year.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Monday found Trump at just 37% approval with men—the lowest rating among the gender bloc in all of his years in office.

Even Republican pollster Echelon Insights found Trump underwater with male likely voters. Forty-six percent approve of the job he's doing, while 53% disapprove—the majority of which (46%) do so strongly.

Some surveys show why Trump's support from men is falling, too: Trump’s handling of the economy, inflation, and the war in Iran.

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 43% of men approve of Trump's handling of the economy—down from 50% last March—and a similarly low share approves of his handling of the Iran situation.

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Indeed, male influencers—whose support helped push Trump to victory in 2024—are now speaking out against his actions. A number say they were duped by Trump's now-broken promises to lower prices and stop foreign wars.

For instance, Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster, has a predominantly male audience and endorsed Trump in 2024. But now he says Americans are now feeling "betrayed" by him.

“It just seems so insane, based on what [Trump] ran on,” Rogan said in a podcast episode released earlier this month. “He ran on ‘No more wars. End these stupid, senseless wars.’ And then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Comedian Tim Dillon, who helped Trump win in 2024, also slammed Trump’s war in Iran.

“This is a geopolitical nightmare now. It’s an economic catastrophe,” Dillon said on a recent podcast, saying anyone who is “trying to justify this as anything other than a strategic blunder” is a shill.

Put simply, Trump has guy problems. And if he doesn't fix them, it will be a bad election night for the GOP.