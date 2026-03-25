Melania Trump’s newest fake job started this week when she hosted the “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.” The new initiative is supposed to be For The Children, but looks more like an international sales conference for President Donald Trump’s favorite technology companies.

But on Wednesday, things got, uh, a little weird when the first lady entered with “Figure 03,” an AI robot.

Sure, why not? It’s not like Melania has any real obligations at this summit, so yeah, whatever, bring a robot friend.

We would be remiss not to compliment Melania’s fashion choices here, however, as the power pantsuit rocks. Everything else, however, not so much.

Melania didn’t have a lot to say about her robot pal, though she did make sure to thank it. She also told the robot that it was “fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.”

Kudos to Melania for making sure to get a little rah-rah nationalism in there, which is no doubt a requirement for any speeches from this White House. However, her odd phrasing—”my first American-made humanoid guest”—accidentally made it sound as if Melania previously had some non-American robots roaming the White House halls with her.

The robot also made remarks, because what’s the point of hauling this thing in here if not to show off its capabilities? And those capabilities apparently include feigning gratitude.

“I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education,” Figure 03 droned.

First Lady Melania Trump led the “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit” alongside fellow first spouses (from left) Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, of Sierra Leone; Martha Nawrocka of Poland; Brigitte Macron of France; Her Royal Highness Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco; and Her Highness Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan of the UAE.

Yeah, about that ...

This summit was supposed to be all about how the children are our future, and Melania and the random collection of countries and companies in attendance would help teach them well and let them lead the way. But it isn’t at all clear why that required a robot.

Is the robot going to teach the children of faraway lands? Will children feel empowered if they have a robot friend just like Melania does?

While there is no need at all for the robot to be here as Melania’s plus-one, the Trump administration actually does have a specific reason for letting the robot take a stroll. You will not be surprised to learn it has nothing to do with schoolchildren.

Donald Trump is currently preparing an executive order on robotics. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is already meeting with CEOs of robotics companies, and the Department of Transportation is spinning up a robotics working group. Those robotics companies are angling for tax breaks and sweet, sweet government contracts with your tax dollars—hence, the very special robot appearance.

Perhaps the robot’s presence on Wednesday energized Melania, because she did manage to stay for almost a whole hour for the opening session, a huge increase over the seven minutes she spent at the event on Tuesday.

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Though she couldn’t really be bothered to put in much of an appearance on Tuesday, she did make sure to promote her role on X, with a pull quote from her no doubt very important speech.

“Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance—this bond to positively impact the progress of our children,” her post declared.

So many buzzwords, so little actual content.

Melania largely ghosting on the summit she is supposed to be in charge of really isn’t beating the allegations that this is an entirely invented thing for her, a way to raise her meager profile as first lady while also pimping some AI for her husband’s rich donors.

The robot may also have been there to make sure that Melania had a friend—a devoted companion who would never stray, never talk back, never laugh at her for her low-rent jewelry or her deeply odd Christmas decoration choices. That’s truly a job for a robot, not a human.

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