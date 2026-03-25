President Donald Trump applauded the Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons whom he dispatched to airports across the country, saying that their efforts standing around as travelers wait in hours-long security lines are rehabbing the agency's image.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote in a quintessentially stupid but also supremely weird Truth Social post:

I am so proud of our ICE Patriots! They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years, and now, at the Airports, in addition to what they are supposed to be doing, they are helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas. They are so proud to be there! The fact is, they shouldn’t have to do this, but they are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians. The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor — They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they’re supposed to have. Thank you to ICE for the GREAT job you are doing. America very much appreciates it!

Trump’s claim that ICE’s “work” is helping the agency’s image comes two days after he said that airports are “fertile territory” for ICE to arrest immigrants.

Of course, what the “larger and harder” ICE agents are “supposed to be doing" is … well, no one really knows. ICE agents aren’t trained to do TSA screening, so they can’t actually help as hundreds of TSA workers have either called out of work or quit due to being unpaid.

Air travelers wait in a TSA line at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on March 23.

It’s why there have been countless images of ICE agents—many of whom are not beefy muscle men as Trump described—just standing around doing nothing. Meanwhile, travelers are still suffering in needlessly long lines because Republicans won't pass TSA funding.

In fact, Trump's use of ICE agents at airports is just more proof that the agency is overfunded and bloated.

If there was so much immigration enforcement that Trump needed tens of billions of dollars in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” to more than double the number of ICE agents, then there ostensibly wouldn't be enough to dispatch to airports to—as Trump said—pick up and clean.

In fact, the TSA union denounced the dispatching of ICE agents as unhelpful—especially given that they’re being paid to stand around and do nothing while the unpaid TSA agents do all of the work.

"Our members at TSA have been showing up every day, without a paycheck, because they believe in the mission of keeping the flying public safe. They deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be," Everett Kelley, American Federation of Government Employees union president, said in a statement.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

Sadly, this isn't even the first time that Trump wasted taxpayer dollars to dispatch armed personnel for needless tasks. In August 2025, he deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., where they literally picked up trash.

Ultimately, it might be for the best that more dumb and cruel ICE agents get off of the streets, where they’ve been busy terrorizing immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. But no amount of cleaning could rehab ICE's image.

The masked marauders have shot and killed multiple Americans and violently arrested people who they think look undocumented because of their race or language. The agency’s reputation is damaged beyond repair.

It’s why half of the country wants to abolish ICE altogether.