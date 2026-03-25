A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Men propelled Trump to the White House. Now they're turning on him.

It sucks when daddy lets you down.

GOP in panic mode as special election losses pile up

Love seeing a Republican operative tweet about a "9 alarm fire for GOP heading into midterms."

Trump’s new Homeland Security chief is worse than you thought

Nothing like a fake tough guy to rehabilitate the public relations nightmare that is ICE.

Republican fault lines

Trumpers are happy to stand in long lines … sometimes.

World's most alpha male lands exciting new fake job

If you MAGA hard enough, the president will create a cushy gig just for you.

Democrat shuts down CNBC host over conservative spin

Adam Schiff has no patience for bullshit.

Scott Bessent takes aim at the worst Republicans in weirdest roast ever

Cheap shots and boob jokes and cringe, oh my!

Agriculture chief pushes bizarre food-for-votes conspiracy

So Democrats don’t want hungry people fed—they just want their votes? Got it.

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