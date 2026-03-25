Apparently congressional approval is no longer needed for war—at least if you ask White House press secretary Karoline Levitt.

During a press conference Wednesday, Leavitt gave the most ridiculous excuse for President Donald Trump’s escalating war in Iran—for which he never sought congressional authorization.

“Well, as you know right now, that formal authorization from Congress is not necessary because we're currently in major combat operations in Iran,” she said.

So let me get this straight: The reason Trump doesn’t need Congress to authorize his war in Iran is because we are already at war in Iran … makes sense.

As the Trump administration’s justifications for the Iran war seemingly change hourly—and with no real plans for it to end—it’s no wonder the White House isn’t seeking approval from anyone, much less Congress.