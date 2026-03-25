Losing one lawsuit isn’t cool. You know what is also not cool? Losing two lawsuits.

Sorry, Mark Zuckerberg. State courts just aren’t that into you.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found that Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and YouTube were liable for negligence, not for the content on their platforms but for how those platforms were designed.

The plaintiff, a now-20-year-old woman, alleged that when she was a minor, she became addicted to social media platforms, leading to anxiety and depression. That addiction, she argued, was due to the features of these social media platforms—the dopamine hit of constant notifications, the infinite scroll, and the autoplay of videos drawing children in.

Documents disclosed by Meta during the case also showed that Zuckerberg and other bigwigs knew full well that children under 13 were using their platforms, a violation of their own rule requiring users to be at least 13. One internal document literally said, “If we wanna win big with teens, we must bring them in as tweens,” which kinda gave away the game. And another one said 11-year-olds were four times as likely to come back to Instagram versus its competitors.

Two parents embrace after the verdict in a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, at Los Angeles Superior Court on March 25.

The jury awarded her $3 million for her pain and suffering and another $3 million in punitive damages. Meta will pay 70% of that.

This verdict was half of a one-two punch for Zuck since, on Tuesday, a New Mexico jury told Meta that it had to pony up $375 million because it doesn’t adequately protect children from sexual exploitation, and because it hid that it knew the platforms were dangerous to children.

The New Mexico suit was brought by the state’s attorney general after investigators from the New Mexico Department of Justice went undercover in a sting operation. Among other horrifying things, a decoy posing as an underage girl received private messages with sexually explicit texts and photographs from a 47-year-old man. Meta disclosed that the man, Christopher Reynolds, had been banned from Facebook because he was a registered sex offender, but he hopped back on and had at least 15 other accounts.

While these two cases are different in terms of focus—with the Los Angeles case taking aim at the platforms themselves, and the New Mexico one at content and users—they are, at root, about the same thing: These social media platforms care more about profit than the well-being of children.

These decisions open the floodgates for similar suits against social media companies. There are already thousands of personal injury cases in the pipeline, alleging that the platforms intentionally addict young users, along with a bunch of cases filed by school districts and state attorneys general.

Meanwhile, as these cases play out, the White House invited Meta to the “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit,” Melania Trump’s fake job that is supposed to “help children learn, grow, and thrive through the safe and innovative use of advanced technology.”

A recording of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's deposition is played for jurors on March 4 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to Melania, the companies at the summit have already developed tools that “assist children, educators, and parents, while also protecting them from online dangers,” and will make them available to the countries that joined this dumb summit.

It’s pretty rich for Meta to pretend it has a deep commitment to protecting children from online dangers, even as it faced two court cases showing it has no such commitment. Why are we allowing the company that designed an addictive platform, which also functions as a playground for child predators, to be part of this effort to keep children safe while they use AI or whatever? Come on.

The fact that Meta is subject to multiple lawsuits and verdicts highlighting its lack of care for children is no deterrent to President Donald Trump, who just named Zuckerberg to his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

The administration is also fighting to ensure that social media platforms don’t have to deal with pesky regulations from other countries. How dare they try to impose their own laws on our tech overlords?

There’s no question that the administration will continue to coddle people like Zuckerberg and companies like Meta. But Trump can’t stop the flood of lawsuits that are about to swamp Meta and other social media platforms, and those cases are sure to cost companies a ton.

Couldn’t happen to a worse group of people.