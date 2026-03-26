Now this is a blast from the past, but not in a good way.

Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser for a hot minute during Trump’s first term before he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, tried to reverse his plea, got Trump’s Department of Justice to drop the criminal charges, and then got a pardon, still doesn’t feel like he’s been adequately compensated. So the Trump administration set out to take care of that.

In a short court filing on Wednesday, Flynn and the Department of Justice filed a joint notice of settlement in Flynn’s civil case. That’s the one he filed in 2023, where he claimed that he had been maliciously prosecuted and that he expected compensatory damages of at least $50 million.

Flynn didn’t get $50 million, but he did just get $1.2 million in taxpayer dollars in this settlement with the government. This isn’t a real settlement, of course, because a settlement in a lawsuit is something hammered out by parties with adverse interests. This is just the DOJ openly siding with Flynn.

Like, really openly, as in having a DOJ spokesperson issue an official statement that the settlement helped redress the “historic injustice” of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Also, this cash grab is apparently just the start.

“This Department of Justice will continue to pursue accountability at all levels for this wrongdoing,” the mouthpiece said. “Such weaponization of the federal government must never be allowed to happen again.”

Good lord, settle down. This is unduly dramatic, particularly when everyone can see that the DOJ is just dispensing cash right and left to reward the worst minions imaginable.

In a normal world, Flynn’s claim that he was maliciously prosecuted would have gone nowhere. Indeed, the case was dismissed in late 2024, with the judge finding that Flynn had in no way met the standard to show he was the victim of a malicious prosecution.

But then, when Trump got back into office, Flynn and the DOJ jointly agreed he could file an amended complaint, and didn’t oppose the lengthy time it took Flynn to get around to it. Then, Flynn graciously agreed to the government’s multiple requests for extensions in filing an answer to the complaint, all of which was a fiction since the government had already entered into settlement talks with Flynn, and the government never did file that answer.

You can imagine this is not a thing that normally happens when the government wins a case. The normal path for Flynn would have been to appeal his loss, and the normal path for the government would have been to oppose that at the appellate court. Instead, Flynn just restarted his case, basically, and the DOJ essentially stopped any participation in the case while it hammered out a deal to give Flynn some cash.

Flynn joins the family of Ashley Babbitt, the Jan. 6 rioter who was shot by police when she, as part of a violent mob, tried to climb through a glass panel of the barricaded doors to the Speaker’s Lobby. Babbitt’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and got a cool $5 million to fake-settle it.

Again, you can imagine that this is not a thing that normally happens when the government is faced with a wrongful death lawsuit after someone is killed by the police in a split-second decision during a chaotic, violent riot. The DOJ is not exactly known for throwing up its hands and just agreeing that yep, law enforcement was in the wrong.

Related | Wait, Trump is demanding how much from the government?

Of course, Trump needs to get a taste here as well, and he’s going big, demanding $230 million for all the anguish caused by being investigated for his open and obvious crimes. This would normally be impossible for so many reasons, not the least of which is that the president cannot really sue his own government, a thing that Trump openly admitted didn’t look good.

“I don’t know, how do you settle the lawsuit, I’ll say give me X dollars, and I don’t know what to do with the lawsuit,” Trump mused. “It sort of looks bad, I’m suing myself, right? So I don’t know.”

Trump’s claim, brought under the Federal Tort Claims Act, can only be approved by one person—the deputy attorney general. So it’s convenient for Trump that the job is occupied by one of his seemingly infinite number of former criminal defense lawyers.

Yes, Todd Blanche, who represented Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the election interference case, is the one who can decide if those cases caused Trump such trauma that he needs nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in compensation. Gee, wonder what he will do?

Meanwhile, now that Flynn has landed a cool seven figures, he can return to focusing on all his unhinged conspiracy theories. And we taxpayers are footing the bill for all of it.