Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been adamant that Republicans in the Sunshine State should follow President Donald Trump's command to draw a new gerrymandered congressional map that could net the GOP as many as five more seats in the November midterms.

But after Democrats' shocking special election victories on Tuesday in two state legislative seats Trump carried in 2024, Florida Republicans are having second thoughts about such a redraw, with multiple GOP lawmakers saying publicly that a new map could actually blow back in their faces.

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“I think the Legislature needs to be very cognizant of the fact that if they get too aggressive … you could put incumbent members at risk,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told Politico, noting that drawing more seats that Trump carried in 2024 risks spreading GOP voters too thin and unintentionally making the new districts more vulnerable in a wave election. That’s known in political terms as a dummymander.

“You could potentially do two,” Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) told Punchbowl News of how many GOP seats he thinks Republicans could squeeze out of a new map. “I think after that, you are really, really, really, really risking a very large overreach, which I think is in the Democrats’ best interest.”

Another unnamed House Republican also expressed fears to Politico.

“REDistricting” by Tim Campbell

“To talk as aggressively as some of what we’ve heard, there’s no way to get there without significantly weakening some districts," the Republican lawmaker said.

House Republicans had been banking on Florida to redraw its maps just to fight the gerrymandering battle Trump started to a draw.

Republicans hadn’t expected Democrats would fight back and counteract their corrupt effort to rig the midterms with new maps, and thus are scrambling to ensure that they don’t come out worse than they would have had they simply left the congressional lines in place.

Already, California Democrats successfully redrew their maps to push as many as five Republican lawmakers out of office. And Democrats in Virginia are working to pass a referendum that would allow them to net as many as four seats out of the state. Early voting is currently underway in Virginia, with polling showing support for the referendum with a slight lead.

Worse still for Republicans is that there are now fears that the new map in Texas—which was the first state to bend the knee to Trump and redraw its congressional lines—won't come close to netting Republicans the five seats they had hoped.

Related | Not just the Senate race: Texas GOP is at risk in House races too

In fact, multiple GOP lawmakers in Texas are now facing competitive races that could flip if the blue wave that appears to be materializing is as big as polling suggests it may be.

Democrats, meanwhile, are taunting nervous Republicans, who are coming to grips with the fact that the November midterms may be even worse than they feared.

"We will crush House Republicans in November if DeSantis tries to gerrymander the Florida congressional map," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, after Democrats flipped two state legislative seats in Florida—including the state House seat that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.