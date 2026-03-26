President Donald Trump and the dunces in his administration are trying to gin up support for the disastrous war in Iran, which is quickly spiraling into a boondoggle as fuel shortages are beginning to hit across the globe and the threat of an inflation-fueled economic collapse grows.

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump warped reality by saying that he's "the opposite of desperate" to stop the war, that it's Iranians—not him—looking to make a deal to end hostilities, and that the United States isn't impacted by the oil shortage because we produce our own.

Of course, none of that is true.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying something—probably idiotic—during President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting on March 26.

Trump is desperate for an off-ramp, as the war spikes gas prices in the United States and threatens to create another inflationary cycle that could take down the global economy and lead to the GOP’s annihilation in the midterms.

Already, the U.S. Postal Service announced an 8% surcharge on all packages due to rising fuel prices, and petrochemical companies are doubling the price of plastic—another commodity that’s impacted by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And mortgage rates are increasing as investors see risks in investing in the U.S. economy.

It’s almost like Trump doesn’t understand the concept that we live in a global supply chain.

But if you thought that Trump's comments were the dumbest things said during the painful MAGA fluff fest, you'd be wrong.

It was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who seemed to be drinking the most Kool-Aid, saying that Americans don't care about price increases and that politicians who don't support Trump's war do so at their own peril.

"Many people, especially the Democrats, underestimate the will of the American people for short-term volatility for 50 years of safety that we are going to have on the other side of this," Bessent said.

x Bessent: "Many people, especially the Democrats, underestimate the will of the American people for short-term volatility for 50 years of safety that we are gonna have on the other side of this" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-26T15:36:06.788Z

Of course, it's actually Trump and other Republicans who are underestimating the negative impacts that this war will have on their political chances.

Polls show opposition to the war is growing, with net support now more than 14 points underwater, according to an average compiled by Nate Silver.

Net support for Trump’s war is declining as gas prices surge, now costing $1 more per gallon on average from a month ago. And 59% of Americans think that the war will cause suffering in the United States, according to a YouGov survey from earlier in the week.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

That low level of support comes even before any boots have landed on the ground in Iran—which could turn this war into an even worse boondoggle than it already is. It’s no wonder the U.S. military is raising the age limit for enlistment due to low recruitment numbers.

Ultimately, if Trump and his team of dimwits thought that their comments on Iran would help calm the financial markets, they were wrong about that too.

At the time of this writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 430 points, and the price of Brent crude—which sets the price of oil for around 80% of the global market—surged to $108 per barrel. That's a 5% jump in less than 24 hours.

Trump’s war is a mess, the dumbest people are at the helm, and the worst fallout from skyrocketing oil prices is still on the horizon.

Is America great again yet?