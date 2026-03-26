President Donald Trump made an exceedingly Trumpy appearance at a National Republican Congressional Committee event on Wednesday, where he unveiled his newest genius plan to ensure he is never stopped by those pesky lower courts: arrest the judges.

Sure, that might sound unhinged to you, but that’s because you are not an out-of-the-box thinker like Trump: “The time has also come for Republicans to pass a tough new crime bill that imposes harsh penalties for dangerous repeat offenders, cracks down on rogue judges. We got rogue judges that are criminals. They are criminals, what they do to our country. The decisions that they hand down and hurt our country.”

“King Trump” by Clay Jones

This is, of course, genuine mad king shit, a demand that the legislative branch pass a law that would criminalize a core constitutional function of the judicial branch—checking and balancing the executive branch.

When The New York Times asked exactly what Trump would consider a “rogue” or “criminal” judge, the White House just referred to the president’s remarks. Super helpful.

That said, we already know what makes a rogue or criminal judge in Trump’s eyes—anyone who rules against him on anything.

The Department of Justice isn’t waiting around for a law to go after judges it feels are not sufficiently sycophantic about Trump by having their pathetic crop of U.S. attorneys list the judges that make them the saddest, per a DOJ spokesperson: "The Department of Justice solicited the most egregious examples of this obstruction from our U.S. Attorney Offices to assist Congress with efforts to rein in judges violating their oaths in accordance with their constitutional oversight authority of the judicial branch."

Isn’t it quaint how Trump and the DOJ believe in checks and balances for the other two branches of government, but never for the executive? Totally constitutional, yesiree.

The DOJ also isn’t waiting around for a law against anti-Trump judges. Instead, they’re just going to court and telling judges they have no right to ever tell the president what to do.

Maybe Chief Justice John Roberts will issue another milquetoast statement that blames both sides and assiduously fails to ever mention who, exactly, is saying that judges should be arrested for wrongthink.

Chief Justice John Roberts

You’d think Roberts might be able to say something, anything, about the fact that Trump is now attacking his colleagues.

No, not the liberal justices. No one expects Roberts to ever care about that. But Trump is mad at his own appointees because, in his mind, they are not allowed to rule against him in the tariffs case: “Two of the people that voted for that, I appointed.”

Trump didn’t name names, which he no doubt thought gave him some cover, but there isn’t anyone it can refer to except Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, of whom he also said: “They sicken me because they’re bad for our country.”

Trump went on to complain that the tariff decision cost the country “hundreds of billions of dollars, and they couldn’t care less.”

Trump’s continued delusion that tariffs are being paid by “people that have been ripping off our country” is genuinely distressing, even for someone as detached from reality as he is.

About 90% of his tariffs were either borne by U.S. importers or passed along to U.S. consumers. Functionally, Trump just raised everyone’s taxes and pretended that other countries were ponying up instead. The notion that the Supreme Court tanked the economy by nixing his illegal tariff scheme is ridiculous.

Normally, a call to criminalize judges for ruling against the president would be met with disbelief from Congress and a swift refusal to be part of a plan to completely alter our constitutional structure. But this current GOP-controlled Congress has proven far too eager to give up its own authority over the president, so why wouldn’t they agree that it is a totally cool and normal and great idea to prosecute federal judges whenever Trump is unhappy? This constitutional crisis sucks.