The Conservative Political Action Conference—the annual gathering of right-wing creeps—kicked off on Thursday, with a number of Republican politicians and activists slated to speak to the crowd of mouth-breathing losers.

CPAC chair Matt Schlapp said he hopes this year's four-day gathering will bring the MAGA back together, as it's currently being torn apart by President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC in 2022.

"If some of the luminaries of MAGA are all at ​each other's throats in a kind of continued disunity, I think that could be devastating in the midterm elections," Schlapp told Reuters. "The question is: can we pull together to get the right guys elected and hold on to the majorities? That's ​one of the intents of this conference."

Indeed, a number of the biggest MAGA personalities—from Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—have condemned the conflict, saying it goes against Trump's "America First" promise.

Right now, MAGA voters themselves appear to be sticking by Trump. But the GOP writ large shows signs of cracks as it grapples with Trump's quagmire of a war.

So you'd think Trump would want to speak to the conference to try to bring his propagandists together to help build support for the war that even he seems to be realizing is going south fast.

But for the first time in a decade, Trump will be absent from the right-wing snooze fest, denying the crowd of lunatics one of his quintessentially rambling and lie-filled speeches that drones on for hours.

Related | Is Trump's team abandoning its original goals in Iran?

The White House told the Daily Beast that Trump can't attend CPAC because he needs to focus on the war and "other critical issues." But the fact that Trump—who would drop anything to be cheered on by adoring fans—chose not to go is a sign of CPAC's waning influence in the GOP.

Even CNN pointed out that the speaker list this year isn't exactly stacked with Republican stars like past years. In fact, I scrolled through the list of this year’s speakers and barely knew any of them.

Ultimately, this year’s CPAC seems like it will be a much less jubilant affair than the 2025 gathering, when Republicans felt invincible upon Trump’s return to the White House. Remember Elon Musk revving a chainsaw on stage for some reason?

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw during an unhinged appearance at CPAC in 2025.

This year, Republicans are staring down almost certain defeat in the midterms, with the House majority likely gone and even control of the Senate at risk.

Sad!