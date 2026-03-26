A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

46 years ago, the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty was signed

A lot has gone wrong since then.

Trump pardoned Michael Flynn—and now you’re paying him $1.2 million

There is definitely some “historic injustice” going on with this.

Florida GOP gets cold feet about rigging House map

It stinks when your evil plan backfires.

Agents of chaos ... prevention

But are they really here to help?

Trump threatens 'drastic measures' at wild Cabinet meeting

Our president continues to operate on his own plane of reality.

Trump team says Americans are cool with high gas prices for Iran war

We beg to differ.

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