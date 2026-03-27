Everything is very terrible right now in Trump’s America, but it’s important to remember that it is also very stupid.

For proof of this, look no further than the Department of Justice and zoom in on the Civil Rights Division, headed by one Harmeet Dhillon.

Surprisingly, Dhillon is not one of President Donald Trump’s innumerable former criminal defense attorneys. What Dhillon brings to the table is a deep commitment to voter suppression and an unshakeable belief that Trump won the 2020 election. If you are wondering how that qualifies her to head the Civil Rights Division, wonder no more: She is in no way qualified, and it shows.

Dhillon beclowned herself on X on Tuesday with a cheery little post.

“Launching a series of civil rights investigations. Another day in paradise!” she chirped.

Not content to communicate in a way that is wildly inappropriate for a top Justice Department official, Dhillon also included a picture of her signing a letter with an expensive fountain pen that is undoubtedly used only when she wants to show off how fancy she is.

x Launching a series of civil rights investigations. Another day in paradise! pic.twitter.com/qLvGoWNs2B — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) March 25, 2026

You can see that Dhillon turned the top page over to obscure exactly who she was offhandedly investigating, but it took Lawfare’s Anna Bower about two hours to figure out that if you flipped the image and juiced the contrast, you could see who Dhillon was ostentatiously writing to.

Hello, Ohio State University. Your medical school is in Dhillon’s crosshairs, which you may or may not have found out by accident via a post on X. Sorry, that was probably a bit jarring.

Ohio State joins the medical schools at Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego, which are also under investigation for “possible race discrimination in medical school admissions.”

Of course, the way these investigations typically work is that you already have some well-developed evidence about specific acts of discrimination. It’s not an “investigation” to just demand a ton of data to sift through in the hopes you’ll trip and fall over some diversity, equity, and inclusion, but that is pretty much what is happening here.

In fact, the letter to Ohio State mentions nothing about any incidents of discrimination. Dhillon’s fancy penmanship can’t paper over the fact that the letter can’t even settle on what, exactly, the DOJ is doing. At one point, Dhillon calls it a “compliance review investigation.” It’s also a “compliance investigation” and sometimes just an “investigation.”

There is no information about what specifically is being reviewed, how the school can come into compliance, or how the school was selected for review.

Related | The Justice Department has turned into a raging dumpster fire under Trump

If you were wondering what compliance monitoring looked like under a functional DOJ, you can peep this 2024 letter to Utah State University, which made a determination of substantial noncompliance with a previous settlement agreement. It’s 14 pages long instead of Dhillon’s 1.5 fact-free pages. It has lengthy factual findings and discussions of applicable law.

Dhillon’s letter has none of those things, but it does demand seven years of individual applicant data including all test scores, extracurricular activities, essays, zip codes, and demographics.

Oh also, any statistical analysis the schools ever did about admission trends by race.

Oh and also, also, all documents about medical school admission policies.

Everyone at these three schools also gets to search their internal communications to comply with the demand to provide any internal emails discussing DEI. Too bad there’s no real definition of “DEI,” so good luck.

This is an absolutely motley collection of data requests, and the schools in question have one month to produce it or, you guessed it, they could lose federal funding.

It’s as if the Trump administration got a hankering to return to about this time last year, when it began “investigating” schools over alleged antisemitism.

That worked out sweet for Trump. Columbia University was the first to fold, giving the government $221 million to get $400 million in funding restored, along with turning the school bigoted to better align with Trump policies and giving the government far, far too much oversight.

The administration also squeezed $75 million out of Northwestern University, $30 million from Cornell University, and $50 million from Brown, all of which also came with demands to conform to Trump’s personal policy feels.

So, it’s pretty clear Dhillon just sees the medical schools as the next cash cow—and hey, she’s got nothing but time.

Related | Trump’s perversion of the DOJ may have finally gone too far

Under Dhillon, the Civil Rights Division stopped managing police reform agreements and nixed the right to bring disparate-impact complaints, which are the most common civil rights complaints. Nor is the Civil Rights Division investigating ICE’s murder of Minneapolis citizen Renee Good, because of course not.

So Dhillon will continue to hang out at Elon Musk’s online Nazi bar, which is literally where she goes to decide which civil rights cases to pursue.

Bottom line: We have the worst fucking DOJ attorneys.