Mike Ferner was hospitalized for a fasting protest gone wrong in New York City just days before the first “No Kings” protest in June 2025.

“I lasted three weeks,” he told Daily Kos, explaining that members of Veterans for Peace, who he spoke on behalf of, intended to fast for 40 days in a demonstration outside of the United Nations to bring attention to U.S. funds going to the Gaza conflict.

But as the big day approached, the Vietnam War veteran’s stay in the hospital bed began to burn beneath him. With President Donald Trump’s military parade, the deployment of the National Guard into Democratic cities, and increasing concerns of government overreach, the call to action spread like wildfire. And many, like Ferner, wanted to voice their outrage.

Against the nurses’ strict orders to not attend the protest (yes, he asked), he went out to protest.

Dee Cahill of Margate, Florida, holds a "No Kings" sign as she participates in a pro-democracy, anti-Trump protest outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., as part of the "Good Trouble Lives On" national day of action, on July 17, 2025.

“It was 11 o'clock, and I said, ‘Well, the hell with that,’” he recalled, noting the protests were scheduled to start at 1 PM. “I just walked out, and I had a jacket on, and the far end of the cable for the heart monitor was hanging out my sleeve.”

For the first “No Kings” demonstration, an estimated 5 million people—including a freshly released Ferner—took to the streets to call out what they deemed as authoritarian actions being taken by Trump and his administration.

Ahead of the upcoming third No Kings protest on Saturday, that message is more heightened than ever. And that burning call to action can be felt by many more.

Public Citizen, one of hundreds of partners with the No Kings coalition, confirmed with Daily Kos that 3,200 events are scheduled, dwarfing the response of the first two protests.

“Clearly, this ‘no kings’ message and movement is resonating with a lot of people,” spokesperson Christine Wood told us, adding that one of the protests is even taking place in the Arctic Circle.

But it’s not just the millions of citizens expected to turn out that speaks volumes—it’s also the diverse number of organizations, many nonpartisan, standing with No Kings in the first place.

“We can be nonpartisan and call out what an administration is doing,” Wood explained. “We're not calling out the particular party, but what we are calling out is the actions of our current president, which are harmful to … people across this country as we're seeing our neighbors disappearing and we're seeing people struggle to afford daily life.”

Related |Enjoy millions of Americans saying 'No Kings' to our dumb president

“No Kings,” while united behind a motto, does not have a singular leader or staff. Instead, it is run by a portion of the over 300 partnered organizations that make up the coalition. Even more so, the protests across the nation are initiated by on the ground citizens rather than by members of the group.

And at their flagship protest taking place in St. Paul, Minnesota, voices gathered this weekend will echo the frustration that has spread far beyond a partisan bubble. Many of those angered cries surround the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of federal immigration agents.

The administration’s defense of the masked men behind these shootings has become an issue that even lost the support of more traditionally right-leaning supporters.

“There have been so many stories of people having their lives cut short by masked men roaming our streets,” Brandon Wolf, Human Rights Campaign’s national press secretary, told us.

“I do think that the bigger conversation will be, from the stage and from people at rallies across the country, about this administration terrorizing immigrant communities, terrorizing all of our communities as they seek to amass power,” he told us.

Even Bruce Springsteen, who has long spoken out against Trump, will take the stage in St. Paul, Saturday.

And with the president’s waning approval rating, the rising gas prices, his meddling in Latin American politics and an unpopular, raging war in Iran, the response to No Kings seems scattered yet unified across different organizations and viewpoints.

No Kings “brings us together around a set of shared values—freedom, justice, equality for all, and the idea that American democracy belongs to we the people, not a singular man in a singular office,” Wolf told us.

For HRC, their why for partnering with No Kings is for the LGBTQ+ community, who Wood described as the “voices of those who are so often being scapegoated and terrorized by the administration.”

Public Citizen, on the other hand, told us that they’ve viewed Trump’s actions in the past year as an “existential threat to our democracy.”

“Public Citizen has a proud history of speaking truth to power, no matter who it is, and at this point, we have not seen a more corrupt president, definitely since Nixon, but also perhaps ever,” Wood told us. “And core to Public Citizen is calling out corruption, calling out abuse of power.”

Even Veterans for Peace, a nonpartisan group focused on educating people on the causes and cost of war, felt connected to the movement. “The mask is off. There's no more polite look to a genocide or a campaign of killing people with drones that Obama was so good at,” Ferner explained.

“This administration is just flat-out terrorists, militarists, and they don't mind talking about it in those terms.”

Despite their many whys behind their reasoning for taking to the streets, HRC’s Wolf explained that everyone is united under the same main viewpoint. Plainly, he said, “We don't do kings in this country.”

For more information on where to join a protest near you on Saturday, visit www.nokings.org.