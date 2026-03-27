Sony announced on Friday that it will raise prices on its premium PlayStation video game systems due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

A Sony PlayStation 5 video game console is for sale in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Dec. 5, 2023.

In the United States, the PS5 disc and digital editions will each increase by $100, while the PS5 Pro will see an even steeper $150 jump. The least expensive console will cost $599.99 as of April 2.

A key driver behind the hikes is the surge in computer memory chip prices, fueled in part by increased demand from AI technologies.

This marks Sony’s second price hike during the Trump administration, following increases in August 2025. The Japanese electronics company joined fellow big game makers Nintendo and Xbox, which also raised prices in 2025 citing Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Following the Supreme Court’s February decision blocking the U.S. president’s ability to impose sweeping global tariffs willy-nilly, Nintendo filed suit against the Trump administration seeking refunds for the tariffs it had been required to pay.

The ripple effects of Trump’s economic policies extend beyond gaming. The personal computer industry is facing similar pressures, with Gartner analyst Ranjit Atwal warning that rising component costs are squeezing manufacturers.

“This sharp increase removes vendors' ability to absorb costs, making low-margin entry-level laptops nonviable,” Atwal said. “Ultimately, we expect the sub-$500 entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028."

Trump’s wealthy-first policies mean the gap between the haves and have-nots continues to widen, touching every aspect of Americans’ daily lives—from gas prices to groceries to game consoles.

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