Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just blocked the promotion of two Black and two female Army officers to the rank of one-star general. Now, it isn’t clear our boy Pete even has the authority to do this, but steely man of merit that he is, he did it anyway. Bold man, bold action, bold racism.

Per The New York Times, Hegseth had been haranguing Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll to remove the four names, presumably for the crime of being Not Pete Hegseth. However, Driscoll refused time after time.

In case you’re wondering if Driscoll is some woke diversity hire placed in the military by the deep state, just know that he got the gig because he knows Vice President JD Vance and worked on President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. But Driscoll isn’t nearly as much of a failure as Hegseth, so he apparently wasn’t threatened by the mere prospect of a non-white, non-male person getting a star.

However, Driscoll was already crosswise with Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, because Driscoll had the unmitigated gall to choose a Black woman, Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant, to command the Washington military district. Buria reportedly told Driscoll that Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events.

President Donald Trump, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shown on March 7.

You sort of have to hand it to Driscoll for standing firm on this, but you do not have to hand it to Driscoll for his reason for doing so, which was that, as he reportedly told Buria, “The president is not a racist or sexist.”

Buddy.

Buddy.

Buddy.

Being a racist and a sexist is Trump’s whole thing.

Where Driscoll seems deluded about Trump but managed to do the right thing here, Buria is basically just a little Hegseth. In his quest to be the defense secretary’s chief of staff, he first tried to force another Hegseth senior aide out and also tried to fire the White House Pentagon liaison, according to Politico. Nice guy, for sure.

Buria’s a bit of a DEI guy himself. He was allowed to retire as a colonel despite spending only a short time in that role. Sure, the law says most officers must serve at a rank for three years before they can retire with it, but Buria got a waiver from Trump. See, the president can intervene if there is “extreme hardship or exceptional or unusual circumstances,” per federal law. Here, it was apparently that Buria needed a participation trophy.

To Buria, any stories of “DOD in disarray” are fake news. He’s already got the Trump/Hegseth style of bluster down pat, telling the Times, “Whoever placed this made up story is clearly trying to sow division among our ranks in the department and the administration. … It’s not going to work, and it will never work when this department is led by clear-eyed, mission-driven leaders unfazed by fake Washington gossip.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to stan racists and failsons, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared to the Times that Hegseth is doing “a tremendous job restoring meritocracy throughout the ranks at the Pentagon, as President Trump directed him to do.”

Ah, yes. A meritocracy that somehow exclusively involves things like eliminating advisory committees about women in the military or imposing shaving restrictions that are inherently racist, designed to drive out Black service members. Not an actual meritocracy, where people like Hegseth would be out on their ears.

Hegseth can’t get around his wild lack of qualifications for his current job, and he’s also a fuckup. Signalgate, my dude. He had none of the qualifications of previous defense secretaries, but he did sometimes host a show on Trump’s fave teevee network, and that’s what counts as merit in this administration.