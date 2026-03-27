Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News Friday and delivered a revealing display of her unimpressive mind.

“Being a citizen in our country is a privilege,” Bondi said. “It's not a right, and Donald Trump is going to have everyone in this country who deserves to be here who's a citizen.”

She is one million percent incorrect. In fact, there are approximately 300 million people, born in the United States, who would disagree with Bondi’s understanding of our rights—established by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Bondi, who rose to her position as America’s top law enforcement official after deciding not to pursue action against Trump and his scam university while serving as Florida’s attorney general, did not cite any law or statute that would explain her statement.