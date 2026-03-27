We regret to inform you that President Donald Trump is, unfortunately, still acting just as you’d expect around women.

President Donald Trump embraces U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle at a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day on March 26.

The 79-year-old took to the mic in the White House’s East Room Thursday to celebrate Greek Independence Day, and welcomed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to the stage.

“I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay.’ That’s my little pet name, right?” Trump said as he invited her to stand alongside him.

“But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there,” he blathered. “And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.”

For those who might not recall the gossip that unfolded in between Trump’s election and inauguration, Guilfoyle was engaged to Trump’s son, Don Jr., before their engagement was called off in December 2024.

And just like that, Guilfoyle was announced as the next U.S. ambassador to Greece, shipping her off to a country far away as Don Jr. was confirmed to be romantically involved with the blonde socialite Bettina Anderson.

But bringing it back to Daddy Trump, Guilfoyle didn’t seem at all fazed by the pet name, even though her 19-year-old son Ronan Villency was in the audience. Of course, the women in the president’s circle are likely used to similar behavior by now.

After all, it was Trump—who appears thousands of times in the Epstein files and sent an awfully awkward birthday card to the convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker—who praised his press secretary Karoline Leavitt in the most nauseating way.

Related | Trump's propaganda princess defends his sexist 'piggy' remark

“... she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop,” he cooed.

Then again, the president has also called his own daughter “voluptuous” and allowed shock jock Howard Stern to refer to her as a “piece of ass,” so really no one is safe from his lasciviousness.

But when he’s not sharing posts from social media accounts that urge readers to rate Leavitt’s butt or calling lawmakers “fantastically beautiful,” then the president appears to take the other direction, which is to call women “ugly” or “piggy.”

The question is: If a tree falls in a forest—or if Trump makes untoward sexual remarks about a woman and no one is surprised to hear it—does it even register as inappropriate anymore?