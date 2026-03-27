A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

This weekend's 'No Kings' protests could be the biggest yet

‘No Kings’ No. 3 kicks off Saturday.

Democrats win funding battle over ICE

All it took was an enormous amount of chaos at airports across the nation.

Pete Hegseth turns the bigot spigot to full gush

Bold man, bold action, bold racism.

Step 1 ...

Who doesn’t understand “℔℉⎌ℑ⛲︎”?

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is a hot mess

So you’re telling me the Trump administration isn’t good on civil rights?

PlayStation hikes console prices thanks to Trump's crappy economy

PS5? More like PS600.

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