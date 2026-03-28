Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

When we discuss the history of American African enslavement here in the U.S., we tend to only focus on U.S. history and tend to have little interest in exploring the facts about the rest of the Americas. Some folks are unaware of these massive numbers:

The transatlantic slave trade involved the purchase by Europeans of enslaved men, women, and children from Africa and their transportation to the Americas, where they were sold for profit. Between 1517 and 1867, about 12.5 million Africans began the Middle Passage across the Atlantic, enduring cruel treatment, disease, and paralyzing fear aboard slave ships. Of those, about 10.7 million survived, with about 40 percent of them going to work on sugarcane plantations in Brazil. Most others labored in the Caribbean, while about 3.5 percent ended up in British North America and the United States. In total, an estimated 388,000 Africans landed alive in North America.

The Encyclopedia of Puerto Rico has this summary of the abolition of slavery in Puerto Rico:

On March 22, 1873, the Spanish Cortes approved the law that eliminated slavery in Puerto Rico. The decree freed a total of 29,000 slaves of both sexes, which represented 5% of the general population in Puerto Rico. Under the law, slaveowners would be indemnified for the loss of their “property.” The freedom of enslaved men, women, boys and girls was conditional, as they were obligated to comply with contracts for three years after the abolition of slavery. The same decree also established that they would not have political rights for five years. However, the news was celebrated by most of the population and the expectation that blacks would attack the whites on a large scale (as had occurred in other parts of the Caribbean, such as Haiti) did not materialize. [...] In 1865, the Puerto Rican Julio Vizcarrondo Coronado formed the Spanish Abolitionist Society in Madrid to lobby for freedom of the Antillean slaves and began a campaign to influence public opinion through a newspaper founded for that purpose. The following year, the Information Board was convened and three Puerto Rican reformists were chosen as commissioners: Segundo Ruiz Belvis, José Julián Acosta and Francisco Mariano Quiñones. Although they were only supposed to recommend measures to improve the lives of slaves and ways to implement restrictions for those over seventy years of age, the three commissioners dared to demand “abolition in the province of the disgraceful institution of Slavery, abolition with or without indemnification…” They argued that the work of a free man was more valuable than that of a slave. The pro-slavery forces mobilized and in 1867 Governor Marchesi exiled to Spain some of the pro-independence reformists in Puerto Rico, including Ramón Emeterio Betances and Segundo Ruiz Belvis. Before they could be arrested, they escaped and Betances issued a clandestine proclamation from St. Thomas that would serve as the call for the revolution that eventually became known as the “Grito de Lares.” In the proclamation, abolition of slavery led the list of the Ten Commandments for Free Men.

From our Library of Congress, some names you should know:

Leaders of the Puerto Rican abolitionist movement, including José Julián Acosta, Francisco Mariano Quiñones, Julio L. de Vizcarrondo, Ramón Emeterio Betances and Segundo Ruiz Belvis, waged a long struggle to end slavery on the island. On March 22, 1873, the Spanish National Assembly finally abolished slavery in Puerto Rico. The owners were compensated with 35 million pesetas per slave, and slaves were required to continue working for three more years. Afro-Puerto Ricans continue to point out that their ancestors were instrumental in the development of the island’s political, economic and cultural structure from the the early years of their entry to the present and that this although not acknowledged is reflected in the island’s literature, politics and scientific institutions as well as in Puerto Rico’s art, music, cuisine, religious beliefs and everyday life. Puerto Ricans celebrate March 22 as ‘Abolition Day’ which is a national holiday and Puerto Rican school children are also taught at an early age about the three main ‘races’ (European, African, indigenous) which constitute the Puerto Rican population profile but the reality is that the African component is still viewed as being the most socially undesirable of the three and accorded the lowest status.

Last week I discussed the Ponce Massacre, a march which was held in commemoration of this important date, and ended in a slaughter of both marchers and bystanders.

For those of you who are doing genealogy, and may be a Black Puerto Rican or have Puerto Rican enslaved ancestors, there are records online in Spanish from the Registro Central de Esclavos of Puerto Rico.

We also fail to take a look at Puerto Rico, slavery, and sugar cane (something that Bad Bunny highlighted in his recent Super Bowl half time show).

Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl half time show highlighted Puerto Rico’s connection to sugar cane.

Here are several short videos that explain and explore this history, like this one from Borgeclass:

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This video from last year on a Connecticut station focuses on commemorating of the abolition of slavery in Puerto Rico:

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In “Slavery’s legacy remains in Puerto Rico,” I discussed Afro-Puerto Ricans and the ugly legacy of current-day racism that has remained as a byproduct of this history. The Minority Rights Group explains:

Afro-Puerto Ricans continue to point out that their ancestors were instrumental in the development of the island’s political, economic and cultural structure from the the early years of their entry to the present and that this although not acknowledged is reflected in the island’s literature, politics and scientific institutions as well as in Puerto Rico’s art, music, cuisine, religious beliefs and everyday life. Puerto Ricans celebrate March 22 as ‘Abolition Day’ which is a national holiday and Puerto Rican school children are also taught at an early age about the three main ‘races’ (European, African, indigenous) which constitute the Puerto Rican population profile but the reality is that the African component is still viewed as being the most socially undesirable of the three and accorded the lowest status.

Free Black people from other nearby islands also migrated to Puerto Rico to find work in the sugar industry. It should be no surprise that many major historical figures from Puerto Rico had African ancestry like the “Father of Black History” Arturo Schomburg and Don Pedro Albizu Campos, a major fighter in Puerto Rico’s struggle for independence.

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