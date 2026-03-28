In the latest week of chaos, President Donald Trump’s wars and tariffs continued to unmoor the economy as the GOP-driven partial government shutdown is adding to the strain on Americans already managing rising living costs, all brought on by Trump’s constant “winning.”

And it was all on video.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas delivered a perfectly oblivious self-own after a Republican-led committee framed the investigations into President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election as a “deep state” conspiracy.

Trump held one of his emperor-has-no-clothes Cabinet meetings, opening with a fantasy State of the Union-style address in the wake of his faltering war in Iran and partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California went on CNBC to explain the Republican-driven government shutdown to host Joe Kernen. When the Trump-friendly host tried to push a GOP talking point blaming Democrats, Schiff shut him down with a dose of reality.

GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky took time away from running interference for Trump’s role in the Epstein files scandal to defend the administration’s war in Iran.

Trump’s impulsive decision to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into U.S. airports has not impressed the millions of travelers stuck in long lines due to the Republican Party’s failure to fund DHS.

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