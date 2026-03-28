If there’s a single thread running through the top stories this past week at Daily Kos, it’s that the facade is cracking. And not just around President Donald Trump—now increasingly exposed as a demented buffoon—but across the entire ecosystem that put him back in power and continues to profit from it.

You might’ve expected his track record of corruption and failure to have done it. Or his crude, bullying behavior, unbefitting of any human, much less a president. His disastrous first term should’ve been enough. Or him literally telling his crowds, “I don’t care about you. I just want your vote.” And if none of that cut through, you’d think his starring role in the Epstein files would’ve done it—that was the central obsession of the QAnon/MAGA crowd for years.

President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are depicted as the love interests "Titanic" in an art installation on the National Mall on March 11.

While tariffs-driven economic struggles have been chipping away at his standing, it’s this idiotic war in Iran that has finally punctured Trump’s armor.

Trump sold it as quick, easy, and decisive, and he has repeatedly declared victory. Instead, it’s messy and politically radioactive. Fuel prices are climbing as the broader Middle East absorbs significant damage, further straining a fragile economic picture.

Who could’ve guessed that the man who bankrupted a casino would, when given real power, turn the global economy upside down? We certainly did—you, me, and 75 million other Americans in 2024. The difference this time is that he can’t declare bankruptcy to escape the consequences.

So, for now, he’s blaming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump is never shy about claiming credit when things go well. He’s even been bragging about his idea for marble armrests at the Kennedy Center—a terrible, if relatively innocuous, idea. For him to suddenly insist that launching a war with Iran was Hegseth’s idea and not his own? That tells you he’s sweating it. And he should be! His coalition—even men!—is splintering, with what are sure to be grave electoral consequences in this November’s midterm elections

The same voters who powered his return to the White House aren’t seeing results. And they are not only noticing this but also laying the blame where it belongs—on Trump. And it’s not just him in the hot seat. Tolerance for his grifter entourage is thinning as well.

​What these two and the rest of Trump’s deplorable minions don’t seem to grasp is that while Trump may have immunity, they don’t. The political fallout from this era isn’t going away, and the next Democratic presidential primary race will almost certainly center on who is most willing to aggressively dismantle this network of corruption. Trump might be untouchable, but the system around him is not.

At the same time, readers continue to respond to something very different—moments grounded in community and progress.

Ultimately, what defined this past week wasn’t just the chaos—it was Trump’s growing inability to contain it.

The war isn’t working. The economy isn’t cooperating. His coalition is fraying. And the usual distractions—grift, spectacle, outrage—are landing with diminishing returns.

The core of MAGA may defend him to the end, but that’s a small slice of the electorate. As his approval numbers now slide below 40% in many polls, that base is all he has left.

Trump has always relied on noise to survive, to overwhelm reality before it can catch up to him. But reality is catching up. And for the first time in a long time, it’s not clear he can spin or sue his way out of it.