Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week, in the annals of injustice, we’ve got United States Attorney for the District of D.C. Jeanine Pirro’s office misunderstanding the whole charging people with crimes thing, the DOJ insisting that all of its terrible lawyers can never suffer consequences, and, for a little bit of levity, sad Mike Lindell.

Jeanine Pirro’s office covers itself in glory again

Earlier this month, Judge James Boasberg quashed grand jury subpoenas that had been issued to the Federal Reserve as part of Trump’s attempt to prosecute Chair Jerome Powell for the crime of not cutting interest rates.

United States Attorney for the District of D.C. Jeanine Pirro

As her malicious prosecution efforts fell apart in a spectacularly public fashion, Pirro howled about the decision in her usual fashion. She’s going to fight to the death for her right to criminally charge whoever Trump wants criminally charged, Boasberg is the real devil … you know, her usual.

Any attempt to file an appeal or a motion for reconsideration is going to be a little bit hamstrung by the fact that the new chief of the criminal division in her office, G.A. Massucco-LaTaif, admitted in a hearing that the Department of Justice had no evidence of fraud or misconduct.

Whoopsie.

Look, we know things are in pretty bad shape over in Pirro’s shop, but surely even her attorneys know that charging people with crimes requires an actual crime?

Let’s be honest: Even if they know it, they don’t care.

Sorry dude, Trump can’t pardon you

Ho-hum. We are all so tired of our usual election conspiracy theorists, aren’t we? It’s old hat to have been a fake elector, so one Wisconsin fellow, Harry Wait, decided to stand out. Wait determined the best way to prove election fraud in Wisconsin was to do a little light election fraud himself.

Gotta think like a criminal to catch a criminal, right?

So Wait requested some absentee ballots in the name of other people, a thing that is very not legal and is already tracked by existing systems in the state. But Wait has long been unhappy that Wisconsin makes it easier for people to vote by maintaining a website that helps them find their polling place and request an absentee ballot. The unmitigated gall!

Apparently his argument that he didn’t mean any harm in doing his fraud and it was for the higher purpose of showing fraud didn’t persuade a Wisconsin jury.

That’s a Wisconsin state court jury, so Wait is out of luck as far as having Trump make it all go away.

How dare any DOJ lawyers suffer any consequences for their actions

The DOJ has gone to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to wail about how U.S. District Judge Laura Provinzino holding Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isihara in civil contempt for repeatedly failing to follow a court order is a crime against humanity, or lawyerty, or DOJty, or something like that. It’s a bit tough to follow, honestly.

People gather at the site where a federal officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, 2026.

During Operation Metro Surge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota was slammed by thousands of habeas cases thanks to ICE agents wrongfully detaining so many people. The office was, predictably, slammed and, predictably, just stopped following court orders. Ishihara was ordered to pay a fine of $500/day for as many days as it took to return the identification documents of a detainee.

However, Ishihara never paid a cent because the administration immediately complied. That’s how civil contempt works—it gets “purged,” or eliminated, once the conditions imposed are addressed.

But according to the DOJ, imposing any consequences at all is holding a lawyer’s career captive and he is not responsible for the mistakes his client—ICE—makes.

The DOJ has really leaned into its stance that no one, not the judiciary, not state bars, not your mom, can ever impose any consequences on its attorneys. This is facially ridiculous, but it’s also before the Eighth Circuit, which is in the running to be the worst federal appellate circuit, a role long held by the Fifth. Great. Can’t wait for DOJ attorney immunity or some such.

Mike Lindell still can’t stop losing

Oh man, poor Mike Lindell. The MyPillow guy cannot stop getting kicked while he’s down.

A Colorado federal judge just denied Lindell’s motion to overturn his loss in a defamation case brought by Eric Coomer, formerly of Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell owes Coomer $2.3 million because apparently Lindell’s theory that Satan was behind rigging the 2020 election somehow didn’t quite land with the jury.

But try, try again, and fail, fail again.

Oh, and also, the judge got another opportunity to castigate Lindell’s attorneys for repeatedly misattributing court cases in their filings, which is kinda a no-no: “The court cannot ignore this reoccurring conduct simply because the trial is over.”

It’s actually kinda impressive that Lindell’s attorneys can keep getting in trouble even after losing his case at trial.

It’s outrageous that it has come to this

The federal government still refuses to give either the state of Minnesota or Hennepin County any investigative material in the federal immigration goon murders of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti. So, the state and county governments have had to sue the federal government, because this is how things are now.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Both the Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, and the Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty, have been trying for weeks to get access to evidence and to be allowed to investigate, but the feds have blocked them at every turn.

The federal government also shows no signs that it is actually investigating these killings, so Minnesota really has no other way to pursue justice here. The administration is delusional if it believes that Minnesota will ever, ever back down after the trauma and violence ICE inflicted on the state.