Americans took to the streets on Saturday to declare once again that this country does not bow to a wannabe dictator.

Related | This weekend's 'No Kings' protests could be the biggest yet

Here are some highlights from today’s protest. Please be sure to share your favorite stories, photos, and videos in the comments below.

Demonstrators march near the Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., during the No Kings protest on March 28.

x The crowd at today’s #NoKings protest in Orlando is absolutely MASSIVE. It’s much larger than the turnout at the last demonstration in October 2025! 🇺🇸✊ — Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T16:24:09.937Z

No Kings Protesters gather in Annandale, Virginia, on March 28.

x YouTube Video

People take part in a No Kings protest on March 28 in St. Paul, Minn.

x The Villages have fallen to the No Kings forces — Leah Greenberg ❌👑 (@leahgreenberg.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T15:47:38.961Z

From left, New York Attorney General Letitia James, actor Robert Di Niro and Rev. Al Sharpton join a No Kings protest on March 28 in New York.

x Atlanta says No Kings! Look at the size of this March in a 2024 Red State — 50501: The People’s Movement ❌👑 (@50501movement.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T16:26:40.603Z

Demonstrators, including people portraying a frog king and President Donald Trump as a baby, during a No Kings protest on March 28 at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.

x Philly is filling up for No Kings Day. #NoKings — Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) 2026-03-28T16:35:16.800Z

Demonstrators march across the Lincoln Memorial during the No Kings protest on March 28 in Washington, D.C.

The first No Kings protest in October 2025 drew an estimated 5 million participants to thousands of demonstrations across the U.S. in cities large and small.

Since then, President Donald Trump has rattled the global economy with his tariff threats and brutish approach to international relations.

He has unleashed a violent—and deadly—deportation terror campaign on American cities that has traumatized communities.

And, of course, Trump embarked on a costly war with Iran with no clear objectives or long-term planning.

Not to mention, Trump has literally bulldozed the White House.

And he keeps plastering his name or face on federal agencies, cherished memorials, and even U.S. currency.

With so much chaos flowing from the Trump administration, No Kings event organizers expected a massive turnout at more than 3,200 planned rallies on Saturday.

Did you attend one of the No Kings demonstrations? Please share in the open thread below!

Show your support with the exclusive Daily Kos No Kings T-shirt.