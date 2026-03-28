Americans took to the streets on Saturday to declare once again that this country does not bow to a wannabe dictator.
Related | This weekend's 'No Kings' protests could be the biggest yet
Here are some highlights from today’s protest. Please be sure to share your favorite stories, photos, and videos in the comments below.
The first No Kings protest in October 2025 drew an estimated 5 million participants to thousands of demonstrations across the U.S. in cities large and small.
Since then, President Donald Trump has rattled the global economy with his tariff threats and brutish approach to international relations.
He has unleashed a violent—and deadly—deportation terror campaign on American cities that has traumatized communities.
And, of course, Trump embarked on a costly war with Iran with no clear objectives or long-term planning.
Not to mention, Trump has literally bulldozed the White House.
And he keeps plastering his name or face on federal agencies, cherished memorials, and even U.S. currency.
With so much chaos flowing from the Trump administration, No Kings event organizers expected a massive turnout at more than 3,200 planned rallies on Saturday.
Did you attend one of the No Kings demonstrations? Please share in the open thread below!
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