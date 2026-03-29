Between a partial government shutdown leaving TSA workers without pay, a deadly runway collision at LaGuardia Airport, skyrocketing oil prices from the Iran war, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons flooding major airports across the nation, this week has been one of treachery for air travel.

So whether you’re traveling for business, pleasure, or anything in between, here are some airport chaos-themed cartoons to keep you distracted while you wait (and wait, and wait) in line. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Airports on ICE, by Nick Anderson

Originally published March 24.

Republican fault lines, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 25.

Agents of chaos … prevention, by Pedro Molina

Originally published March 26.

TSA: Trump screws agents, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 26.

Pick a line, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 26.

ICE butts in, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 27.

Related | Trump proves ICE is a bloated mess with dumb airport stunt