Survey Says is a weekly series rounding up the most important polling trends or data points you need to know about, plus a vibe check on a trend that’s driving politics or culture.

Whaaat's the deal with air travel these days? Donald Trump.

Yes, the president seemingly wants to make air travel as hellish as possible, with many of his recent moves exacerbating some of Americans’ top problems with flying.

Take Trump’s war in Iran. About 20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which abuts southern Iran, but since Trump attacked the nation on Feb. 28, tanker traffic through the strait has slowed to a crawl. As a result, global fuel prices have spiked, leading to sharply higher ticket costs across major air routes—a problem that is expected to soon get even worse.

The high cost of a plane ticket just so happens to be Americans’ No. 1 issue with flying. Nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) say high ticket prices are a major problem, with another 17% saying they’re a minor problem, according to a new YouGov poll.

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The war has also aggravated another top problem with air travel: flight cancellations. Tens of thousands of flights in the Middle East have understandably been canceled. But even routes outside the conflict zone are getting axed. A little over a week ago, United Airlines said it would cut roughly 5% of its routes due to higher fuel costs.

Nearly half of Americans (47%) tell YouGov that flight delays and cancellations are a major problem, with another 29% calling it a minor problem.

But even if you can afford a ticket and you don’t see your flight canceled, trouble may still await in the form of especially long security lines—another problem Trump has made worse.

Travelers line up at a TSA checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on March 26.

Since Feb. 14, the Department of Homeland Security has been partially shut down amid a funding fight over Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency infamous for separating immigrant families, deporting children, and executing U.S. citizens. Amid that shutdown, Trump had rejected bipartisan attempts to fund the Transportation Security Administration, forcing TSA workers to go without pay for over a month. This past Monday, almost 11% of the TSA’s workforce did not show up for work as scheduled, leading to interminable security lines across the nation.

On Friday, buckling under the pressure, Trump thankfully signed an executive order to pay TSA workers. However, like with oil prices, extra-long security lines can’t be instantly fixed. As of Friday, nearly 500 TSA officers have quit. And that comes after 1,110 quit during last year’s 43-day shutdown. To remedy the situation, new officers will need to be hired, a process that takes 90 days on average.

Forty percent of Americans say long security lines are a major problem with air travel, according to YouGov. Another 35% say they’re a minor problem. But those shares may grow as lines do.

Furthermore, 63% of Americans, including majorities of every political group, find disruptions at airports to be very or somewhat stressful, according to new YouGov data. And only 22% support temporarily shuttering some small airports to increase staffing at larger airports, a plan that the Trump administration is floating.

Ostensibly to speed up security lines, the Trump administration deployed ICE agents to at least 14 airports this past Monday. The trouble is, those agents haven’t been aiding in security screenings, like conducting baggage X-rays, because they’re not trained to do that. Instead, they have largely been doing minor crowd control or loitering around the concourses.

Federal immigration agents are seen at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 23 in Atlanta.

At first blush, early data suggests the deployment is not immediately unpopular.

A new poll from YouGov shows close to break-even support for ICE at airports, with 43% of Americans supporting it and 41% opposing it. However, support may be weaker than it initially appears.

For instance, the poll says ICE agents will “help” TSA officers, which survey respondents might mistakenly interpret as the agents conducting security checks. Furthermore, the current level of support is driven heavily by Republicans, 80% of whom are in favor of the deployment. Meanwhile, puny shares of Democrats (15%) and independents (31%) feel the same way. In fact, more independents are opposed (44%) than in favor.

Additionally, the deployment could backfire on Trump for at least two reasons.

First, Trump’s tax law from last summer is ensuring that his ICE gestapo is still getting paid despite the DHS shutdown. It’s easy to see how that could be insulting to TSA officers who have gone weeks without a paycheck, and how it could have inspired more to quit or miss work.

Second, this deployment will be the first time a lot of Americans see ICE agents up close and occasionally masked—and that may not go well. Only 33% of Americans hold a favorable view of ICE officers, according to a new PRRI poll. That includes just 6% of Democrats, 26% of independents, and less than 3 in 4 Republicans (73%).

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It’s possible that seeing ICE agents in the flesh humanizes them for some people, but it’s just as likely, if not more so, that it could further sour the public’s perception of them.

The deployment also comes shortly after another high-profile accident involving a jet. Last Sunday, an Air Canada plane collided with an airport vehicle at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the plane’s two pilots and injuring dozens of passengers. A preliminary report says that staffing troubles in the airport’s air traffic control tower appear to be partially at fault. And air-traffic-control staffing shortages are considered a major problem by 50% of Americans, per YouGov.

While planes remain a very safe way to travel, these high-profile incidents stoke fear. For instance, last January’s deadly crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport made Americans more afraid to fly, according to data from YouGov. A few weeks before the crash, 50% of Americans were “not at all afraid” to fly, but about two weeks after the crash, that share had fallen to 43%.

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Though the public’s fear of flying has eased since then, Americans remain deeply concerned about safety during flights, with one-third (34%) considering inadequate aircraft safety a major problem.

From problems with air travel to spiking gas prices and measles outbreaks, everyday life seems to be degrading before our eyes. That fuels a lot of public anger at the current system—and current administration. And that’s a problem for Republicans in a midterm year.

Any updates?

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Vibe check

Trump’s approval rating is in a nosedive, and that’s no doubt due to his war in Iran and all the negative downstream effects it’s having on gas prices and air travel. The war began without public support, but what little it did have may already be eroding.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans say the U.S. military actions in Iran have “gone too far,” according to a new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That includes 90% of Democrats, 63% of independents, and even 1 in 4 of Republicans.

Pluralities or majorities oppose just about every level of military action, as well. But by far the most unpopular is the idea of putting boots on the ground to fight in Iran. Sixty-two percent oppose the potential move, and just 12%—12%!—support it.

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This is far from the only poll with bad data for Trump. Others have found that only 1 in 3 voters thinks the war will make the world safer, and that most Americans (54%) want the U.S. to use military force less often.

No wonder Trump is looking for the eject button.