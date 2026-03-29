Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

Donald Trump this week dispatched his, as he put it, "much larger, and harder" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports across the country to help cut down on long security lines caused by mass call-outs and resignations by Transportation Security Administration employees, who are going on more than one month without pay.

Of course, the ICE agents couldn't actually do anything, as they are not properly trained to provide airport security. So most of them just stood around doing nothing while TSA workers struggled with the still hours-long lines that snaked through airport terminals and out onto the streets.

And ICE’s presence actually pissed off TSA employees more, as the untrained agents were getting paid to loiter while the TSA agents were not being paid to do actual work.

“It’s embarrassing and an insult to us because they have been getting paid and still are,” a D.C.-based TSA agent told Time Magazine.

Yet Trump's MAGA minions on Capitol Hill clapped like seals, applauding Dear Leader's brilliance for wasting more federal dollars to have ICE agents stand around pointlessly.

"I'm glad the president has put ICE in there for a multitude of reasons. It'll drive the Democrats crazy," Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said in an appearance on Fox News.

x Comer on airports: "I'm glad the president has put ICE in there for a multitude of reasons. It'll drive the Democrats crazy."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 23, 2026 at 5:36 AM

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado straight-up lied about the impact ICE agents had on security wait times to praise Trump for his move.

"You can’t make this stuff up!! ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!!" she wrote in a post on X, along with three cry-laughing emojis.

x You can’t make this stuff up!!



ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes!



Called it!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpeD9hC45q — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 23, 2026

Of course, Boebert did actually make it up, because the Minneapolis airport was not one of the places Trump sent ICE agents to. The wait time at that airport was low because not every airport has been impacted by a shortage of TSA agents.

Boebert wasn't even the only Republican who fabricated stories about TSA and ICE agents at airports.

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky claimed in an appearance on Fox Business that a "patriotic" TSA agent stopped him at an airport to tell him that he didn't need to apologize for the fact that she wasn't getting paid because, "you voted for my paycheck. You voted repeatedly, Republicans have voted repeatedly for our paycheck, it's the Democrats who need to apologize to me."

This so-called very real agent—who somehow recognized a back-bencher GOP House member who looks like every other white Republican House member on Capitol Hill—also apparently told Barr, "You need to tell the Democrats something else for those of us in TSA. We support ICE. ICE is our sister agency, we have the same mission."

Barr is so good at making up dialogue he may have a future career as a novelist, which he may be forced into if his bid to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell goes south.

Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas also said he was getting stopped by TSA agents to thank him for his work.

"I went through TSA at my airport in Memphis I fly in and out of every week, and one of the TSA agents there just quietly, discreetly, thanked me for doing everything that you can,” adding that they told him, “I appreciate you very much, thanks for what you do.”

Yes, that conversation definitely took place.

Of course, Democrats had for weeks been trying to fund TSA, but were blocked by Republicans.

On Friday, the Senate finally passed a bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security without money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol—exactly as Democrats had been trying to do for weeks.

And of course it's now House Republicans who are going to refuse to pass that, ensuring the vast majority of DHS—including TSA—continues to go unfunded.

Will the TSA agents still be thanking Barr and Crawford for all their hard work then?

Related | Democrats win funding battle over ICE

Of course, TSA agents could have been paid all along, but Republicans blocked those efforts to try and use chaos in the airports to force Democrats into caving and funding ICE and CBP without any reforms.

Instead, they have allowed TSA to go unfunded and now are cheering dumb and unhelpful Trump gambits and making up conversations with TSA workers to try to absolve themselves of blame. Their continued ineptitude forced Trump to sign an executive order on Friday directing that TSA agents get paid, since House Republicans refuse to do their jobs and reach a deal to fund DHS.

What a joke.