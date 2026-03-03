The House Oversight Committee released nearly nine hours of video depositions of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday.

If the GOP hoped that the marathon sessions would create explosive Jeffrey Epstein-related fodder, the release instead just underlined how unfocused Republicans are.

“You're asking her about whether she's reviewed emails in the Epstein files which relate to the wacky Pizzagate scam?” Hillary’s lawyer asked GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who wasted time questioning her about the conspiracy theory that liberal elites were running a sex-trafficking operation out of a Washington pizza restaurant.

“I mean, I expected a lot of interesting questions today, but Pizzagate was not on my list,” Hillary said.

Boebert’s performance at the deposition drew further attention when she decided to sneak a photo during the closed-door session, resulting in a righteous rebuke from Clinton and her legal team.

x Hillary Clinton goes off on Republicans after it’s revealed unauthorized images of her were released: I'm done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior. pic.twitter.com/i2BmEH9lKx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Shortly before the committee released the footage, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina claimed that Hillary was “screaming” and “unhinged,” particularly when asked about photos of Bill. But the video shows Clinton merely raising her voice when Mace asked how she knew Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and then interrupted her answer.

Mace, who has twisted herself into knots trying to protect President Donald Trump from the implications of the Epstein files, has once again proven that she has abandoned all morality in regard to telling the truth.

x Heated exchange between Hillary Clinton and Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/YaOdTX8DgL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Bill’s deposition proved no more decisive for Republicans. While he reiterated that he has no personal knowledge of Trump engaging in “improper” activities, he did recount meeting him during a charity event at one of Trump’s golf courses, where Trump referenced their past association.

“And [Trump] somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein's aircraft,” Clinton said. “And he said, ‘You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,’ and he said, ‘I'm sorry it happened.’”

x Bill Clinton: And he somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein's aircraft. And he said, "You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal." and he said, "I'm sorry it happened.” pic.twitter.com/h6ulfXvj0i — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Nine hours later, and one thing is clear: If the GOP were serious about fully examining the Epstein files, Trump would also be deposed.