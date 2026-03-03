There’s a difference between President Donald Trump’s core MAGA base and the influencer class that amplifies him, even if the two might seem to be one and the same.

Trump’s base has an emotional—not transactional—attachment to their idol, akin to cult-like status. Supporting him is part of their core identity. For millions of Americans, Trump isn’t just a politician, but the man who gave voice to their grievances. He symbolizes defiance against a political, economic, and cultural establishment that has financially devastated them.

It’s no accident that there is a correlation between the number of meth labs in a county and Trump support, as well as higher death rates from drugs, alcohol, and suicide.

The “bro-caster” ecosystem is different. A lot of these personalities didn’t build their brands around Trump specifically, but around outrage, anti-elite posturing, toxic masculinity, and cultural grievance. Trump just happens to be the biggest gravitational force in that universe, and handsomely rewarded by the algorithms.

Sure, some of these influencers are true believers, while others are grifters. Has there ever been an easier mark than a conservative desperate to have his or her worldview validated?

But ultimately, their ideology is mostly a vehicle toward clout. If Trump falters, influencers can pivot. His core base can’t.

We’re seeing that dynamic in real time over Iran. Trump’s core base is happily lapping up the “Trump said no new wars, but this is a limited conflict so it’s all good!” reasoning. The 30% deplorable MAGA base consists of the dumbest people on the planet..

We already saw some prominent Republicans speak out against Trump’s new war. Now let’s take a look at that influencer crowd, because they’re struggling.

To be clear, these are all vile humans, but they helped deliver critical votes to Trump in 2024. Losing their support matters. (And incidentally, MAGA is now calling these guys the “woke right” as they call themselves “The real America Firsters.”)

Andrew Tate is on an anti-war rampage:

x NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 28, 2026

Mike Cernovich has 1.4 million followers on X, and millions more elsewhere.

x The narrative shifted from Covid era “15 days to slow the spread or Iran’s nuclear program,” to “we destroyed it,” and now, “They were about to be immune from further attacks.” Absolutely insulting. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 3, 2026

We don’t want Nazis like Nick Fuentes, but as a vehicle to demoralize Trump’s fanbase?

x Nick Fuentes says he is completely done with Trump and will vote Democrat in 2028 if the Republican ticket is Vance/Rubio



- You buried the Epstein files

- There is no border wall

- You didn’t deliver on mass deportations

- You cut corporate tax rates for the rich by cutting… pic.twitter.com/i4zyVcUJB6 — AutisticClips (@AutisticClip) March 3, 2026

These guys have 3.5 million followers on X:

x President Trump has completely LIED to his voters, backstabbed our country and has disgraced is legacy beyond repair at this point, biggest fall from grace i have ever seen. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 28, 2026

This guy has 600,000 followers on X, and 877,000 on YouTube:

x I mean some of these people are just not serious pic.twitter.com/Dl250iQTFD — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 2, 2026

Matt Walsh has 4 million followers on X:

x So he's flat out telling us that we're in a war with Iran because Israel forced our hand. This is basically the worst possible thing he could have said. https://t.co/68cs255Zoj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 2, 2026

KimDotCom has 1.7 million followers on X, and never quite understood why the deplorables love him so much. Probably because like Dear Leader, he’s a criminal.

x This sums it up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/zQq8j5n7ww — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 2, 2026

x This is the end of Trump — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 28, 2026

This guy has 370,000 followers:

x Today is the day #MAGA died. Time for a real #AmericaFirst rise. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) February 28, 2026

This guy has almost 900,000 followers on X:

I could quite literally list similar posts all day, as the examples are endless. But for now, let’s close with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was a staunch Trump supporter until 2025:

x This bitch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice.



Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her.



But this is who Trump takes late night calls from and laps up… pic.twitter.com/KCsp243roe — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 1, 2026

Trump made a big deal out of stopping wars, and a bunch of morons believed him. When a key segment of your base rebels in this fashion, the consequences are sure to be enormous.