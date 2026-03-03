Realizing that President Donald Trump’s war on Iran will likely be his legacy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaned into the destabilization of the Middle East with true vigor, threatening imminent escalation.

“We're going to unleash Chang on these people in the next few hours and days,” Rubio told reporters Tuesday, referring to the 1950s rallying cry, “unleash Chiang,” urging U.S. support for Taiwan’s Chinese Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek against China’s Communist Party leader Mao Zedong.

“You're going to really begin to perceive a change in the scope and in the intensity of these attacks as, frankly, the two most powerful air forces in the world take apart this terroristic regime and defang it and take away its ability to threaten its neighbors or hide behind a zone of immunity that allows them to develop their nuclear ambitions,” he continued.

Then, after imploring media outlets—the very ones that the Trump administration consistently accuses of being “fake news”—to help clean up the mess, Rubio took a page out of Trump’s book, launching sweeping generalizations against Iran to justify a complete lack of evidence supporting the military operation.

“Iran is run by lunatics. Religious, fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons,” he said.

The irony here is that Rubio, a religious hypocrite himself, is attacking the concept of theocracy while Trump’s own Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told military units that the war on Iran is a Christian crusade.