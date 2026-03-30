On the afternoon of March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets attempted assassin John Hinckley Jr. fired at him ricocheted off of a presidential limousine and struck him under the armpit.

Reagan, who had just left the Washington Hilton hotel in D.C., was walking from the entrance of the hotel to his awaiting limousine when shots rang out.

Reagan spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before returning to the White House.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were all shot and wounded by Hinckley during the assassination attempt. Brady later became a gun control advocate, culminating with President Bill Clinton signing the Brady Bill, a major piece of gun safety legislation, into law in 1993.