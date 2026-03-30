We all know that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was tossed because she flew too close to the sun, tempting fate by trying to get more attention than President Donald Trump. However, her unceremonious departure is also an opportunity for the administration to try to hang all the unseemly excesses of DHS around her now-departed neck.

And, of course, she’s also got the House Oversight Democrats poking around in her contractual business, investigating the incredibly corrupt contracts some lucky vendors landed under Noem’s watch.

“Krisit Noem and her blankie” by Nick Anderson

No, this isn’t about the $220 million ad campaign contract that felled Noem. The Democrats have already begun sharing tidbits about that one, including the exposure of Noem’s very special—and expensive—makeup and horsey needs.

That contract was bad enough, but the latest indignity Noem must suffer is a Democratic look-see into how Salus Worldwide Solutions, a company that had never once landed a federal contract, managed to land one from DHS for nearly $1 billion right out the gate.

Now, it wasn’t exactly a no-bid situation, where no other vendors were considered. Instead, in this case, it looks like Salus had the benefit of a pal on the inside at DHS who helped them shape their bid, but then, realizing how bad that looked, “opened” it to other bids for … one whole weekend.

It’s a real big surprise that Salus won, receiving $915 million to create a “concierge” service for self-deportations. Also a real big surprise? Salus is owned by a Noem fan, one who donated $10,000 to a PAC run by some Noem buddies.

That’s not a great look for Noem.

It turns out that when the administration decides to pretend it is concerned about corruption, grifty actions that have been entirely dandy are suddenly problematic for anyone who no longer enjoys the mafia-like protection of Trump. So, enjoy your investigation from the DHS inspector general, Kristi!

This is one of those things that wouldn’t be happening at all if Noem hadn’t fallen from grace. Do you think Trump, who mass-fired nearly a score of inspectors general so he wouldn’t have any rule-following weenies telling him what to do, wouldn’t just neuter Homeland Security’s IG if he wanted to spare Noem?

But instead … two sources told CNN that the IG is launching a “sprawling” investigation into DHS contracting under Noem.

Noem’s alleged paramour Corey Lewandowski

This is a different audit than the one from 2025 looking into all the no-bid contracts that went out the door at DHS during Noem’s tenure. That’s the one where the IG wrote to Congress earlier this month to detail how much DHS has obstructed his investigation.

Let’s not leave Noem’s alleged paramour, Corey Lewandowski, out of the fun. The onetime Trump campaign manager is just as much a subject of the new IG inquiry as Noem. However, he has his very own investigation for his alleged love of pay-to-play contracting, where Lewandowski needed to get a taste.

And while you do not have to hand it to the Washington Examiner under any circumstances, they did get the scoop that DHS staff were so glad to see the back of Noem that they were taking down her glamour shots at headquarters before she was even out the door.

Well, hope those glamour shots accompanied Noem to join her in Fakeville. Does she even get a fancy headquarters any longer?

And as for Lewandowski? Who can say? Politico confirmed that Lewandowski definitely departed DHS, and like the worst of pennies, turned up in Guyana with Noem.

How the mighty have fallen. Let’s hope it’s the longest fall imaginable.

