As the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, congressional Republicans are looking for ways to help fund the quagmire President Donald Trump created in the Middle East. And it appears they have settled on an option that could make their approval ratings and chances in the midterm elections sink to new lows.

House Republicans are throwing around an idea to make cuts to the Affordable Care Act in order to find the $200 billion Trump needs to get himself out of the mess he created in Iran, Axios reported on Monday.

Per Axios' report, House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington wants to cut ACA subsidies in order to fund the war. If the Republican Party went through with the plan, 300,000 Americans would likely go uninsured, and millions of others would pay more for their annual insurance premiums—all so that Trump can try to bomb his way out of the disaster he unleashed in Iran.

Pages from the Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov are seen on a computer screen.

In other words, Republicans want to make unpopular cuts to fund an unpopular war, and it would come amid an exacerbating cost-of-living crisis. Iran is successfully blocking a critical oil transport route and destroying other oil and natural gas infrastructure, creating shortages that are spiking the price at the pump.

Is this what Trump meant by "America first"?

Ultimately, if Republicans follow through with trying to pass this shit sandwich of a war funding bill, it would be the kind of head-scratchingly unpopular move that has made me wonder if Republicans are actively trying to lose the midterms.

The war is already hurting Trump's approval rating. His net job approval is more than 16 percentage points underwater, according to election analyst Nate Silver’s polling average—the lowest level of his second term.

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And that may be overestimating his support. A new University of Massachusetts Department of Political Science/YouGov poll released Monday found that just 33% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing in office.

If he signs a bill into law that makes health care even more unaffordable in order to fund a foreign war that Americans say is not making them more safe, it wouldn’t be shocking if Trump’s approval reached a new historical low for American presidents.

It's unclear if House Republicans could scrounge up the votes needed to pass this horrific idea. The party has a minuscule majority, and convincing vulnerable Republicans to cut their constituents' health care subsidies in order to pay for an unwanted war would be a heavy lift.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hammering Republicans for wanting to cut Americans' health care to pay for the war.

"Republicans in Congress want to cut Americans' health care to pay for more war in Iran," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, wrote in a post on X. "Let that sink in."