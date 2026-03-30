As the war in Iran spirals out of control and weakens the global economy, President Donald Trump asserted that the United States could steal Iran’s oil resources and destroy civilian infrastructure, acts that could be considered war crimes.

Over the weekend, Trump told the Financial Times that his “preference would be to take the oil” in Iran. He added, “My favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the U.S. say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people.”

Then in a post to his social media account, Trump wrote on Monday that “if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)”

Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s infrastructure, which civilians rely on, is an echo of a previous statement made earlier this month. Amnesty International described his statement as “a threat to commit war crimes.”

Rescue workers and first responders work at a residential building hit in a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on March 23.

“Intentionally attacking civilian infrastructure such as power plants is generally prohibited. Even in the limited cases that they qualify as military targets, a party still cannot attack power plants if this may cause disproportionate harm to civilians,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, the organization’s senior director of research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns.

She added, “Given that such power plants are essential for meeting the basic needs and livelihoods of tens of millions of civilians, attacking them would be disproportionate and thus unlawful under international humanitarian law, and could amount to a war crime.”

The Trump administration has committed other acts of aggression that many consider war crimes. For instance, the policy of attacking ships in the Caribbean Sea under the guise of fighting “narco-terrorism,” including rocket attacks meant to kill survivors of those strikes, has been criticized by lawmakers from both parties.

Trump’s war of choice against Iran has led to a shortage of oil supplies, causing prices to skyrocket in the U.S. and across the globe. The war pushed Iran to blockade the critical Strait of Hormuz passageway, and the fallout has caused even more financial stability around the world—which was already being rocked by Trump’s decision to impose massive tariffs on international trade.

Trump’s approval rating has fallen even further while the rising gas prices have forced Americans to reconsider upcoming travel plans. Fuel costs are affecting the price to travel by air and automobile.

These conditions—as well as with ongoing outrage about Trump’s anti-immigrant actions and his hostility toward people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and women—led to another massive showing for the “No Kings” protest movement over the weekend.

Normalizing war crimes and stealing foreign resources is likely to spur even more Americans into opposing Trump’s dictatorial actions.